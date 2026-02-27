An Owner Who Adopted Two Cats Was Surprised At How Her Pets Grew So Differently

You just never know how big your pets are gonna grow when you get them as babies…and this woman knows all about it!

Her name is Taylor and she showed TikTok viewers how the cats she got as kittens have grown up very differently.

Taylor’s text overlay reads, “My two kittens that are the same age and from the same litter, but one is getting giant and the other has stayed a tiny baby.”

She showed viewers the two cats, and one is much bigger than the other.

Taylor wrote in the video’s caption, “Mango on the left and Salsa on the right. Salsa is just a big ball of fluff.”

Take a look at the video.

@taylorrryan3 mango on the left and salsa on the right <3 salsa is just a big ball of fluff ♬ girls on film – sam ☆

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person shared a photo.

Another TikTokker also shared a photo.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

I guess that one of these kitties can be called the runt of the litter!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!