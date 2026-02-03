February 3, 2026 at 4:48 pm

An Urban Explorer Found A Hidden Wine Cellar In An Abandoned Castle

by Matthew Gilligan

Talk about an unusual find!

An urban explorer posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what he stumbled upon when he was walking around an abandoned castle.

The TikTokker told viewers, “We’ve just discovered this abandoned wine collection underneath this collapsing chateau. It’s behind a locked door.”

The man got into the room with the wine and the bottles were piled high on the floor.

The text overlay reads, “This wine has been sitting here for decades.”

Here’s the video. Enjoy the mystery!

@euniturbanexplorer

We discovered wine in this abandoned castle basement. Behind a locked door, I wonder what else is down here #abandoned #urbex #tunnels #wine

♬ original sound – E UNIT

TikTok users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This is something you don’t stumble upon every day!

