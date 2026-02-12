Annoying Customer Refused To Share Their Routing Number With A Bank Employee, So The Employee Simply Googled It

Isn’t it insane when people don’t educate themselves with basic knowledge?

“No that’s C-O-N-F-I-D-E-N-T-I-A-L, can you not speak English?!” – Nope, but I can Google. I work for a credit company, I work in escalations. Every day I lose a little hope in humanity. Fun times. Me = Me Kevin = a bad customer

Prior to taking the call I had already spoken with a representative who was able to get the name of her bank; however, the customer was refusing to give the routing number. They had already given the account number to the agent but is now claiming we are trying to steal from her since we asked for such confidential information. Me: Hello, my name is StevenFN. Whom do I have the pleasure of speaking with today? Kevin: You have the PLEASURE of speaking with Kevin!

Me: Yes, and the previous representative was advising me there were some issues with processing your payment? Kevin: I WANT TO FILE A COMPLAINT AGAINST THE PREVIOUS PERSON THEY WERE ASKING FOR WAY TO MUCH INFORMATION I AM AN IDENTITY THEFT VICTIM Me: I do apologize and I am sorry to hear about that. I will review their call and speak to them directly about any issues that occurred. I will be more than happy to process your payment for you today though, if you do not wish to give the information to another person though you can always pay on ou- Kevin: MY BANK ACCOUNT NUMBER IS 6942080085 Me: Alright, and do you have your routing num-

Kevin: YOU GUYS DO NOT NEED MY ROUTING NUMBER I AM CALLING THE BBB YOU ARE ASKING FOR TOO MUCH INFORMATION. CAN YOU NOT SPEAK ENGLISH?! THIS IS C-O-N-F-I-D-E-N-T-I-A-L! I WILL NOT GIVE IT! Me: I’m sorry? We do need the routing number to process any over-the-phone check payments. I can simply look in our database [Google] if you don’t hav- Kevin: WHY ARE YOU LYING TO ME I KNOW WHAT YOU’RE DOING YOU’RE TRYING TO TAKE MY MONEY FOR YOURSELF Me: I can assure you that is not the case, in order for us to process a payment we will need your rout-

Kevin: [Insert five minute rant about how we’re stealing her information to line our pockets with her bank account that more than likely has no more than $50 in it] — As she’s ranting I take this as an opportunity to Google her routing number. Me: I am terribly sorry for all the frustration; however I do have your routing number which I was able to find on your bank’s website. Is it 000000000? — Kevin hangs up.

Just why waste your time like that? I ended up pulling the account back up an hour or so later out of curiosity. She immediately called back, added a payment source and paid her bill. The call after mine took roughly 2 minutes.

