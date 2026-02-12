Bed Bath and Beyond Closed All Their Stores In 2023 As Part Of Their Bankruptcy, But Now They’re Making A Comeback

Bed Bath and Beyond struggled for years, failing to survive in the modern shopping environment where people are spending their money mostly online.

In April of 2023, the brand closed all their stores as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and many people thought that it was the end of this once iconic brand, but that isn’t the case.

One TikToker reported that the famous blue and white signs are making a comeback. Her video begins with her saying, “Good morning, all you haters, you know I watch the Today show every morning, and guess what? All my Bed Bath and Beyond lovers, they just opened their new store, relaunching since their bankruptcy as of yesterday.”

Wow, that is really big news.

Another video was published that simply said, “But guess who’s back? “Because nothing hits like a BB&B haul. Who’s coming with me?”

Lots of people are very excited about the relaunch of the brand. The new stores are going to be smaller than the old ones, and they are opening under the name, “Bed Bath & Beyond Home.”

The first one is open in Nashville.

TikTok/cpreece4That first TikToker finished her video by saying, “Get ready, guys, Bed Bath & Beyond is back. I’m stocked, you should be stocked. I don’t have any money for it, but I’m still going to go and window shop because that’s what I do!”

She is definitely really excited!

The Bed Bath & Beyond brand will open a few more stores in the Nashville area this year and then evaluate whether a nationwide launch makes sense in the coming years. This could end up being one of the biggest business comebacks ever.

And just to be clear, they have confirmed that they are still going to put out those “20% Off Any Purchase” coupons, and they will even accept old ones from before the bankruptcy, if you happen to be holding any.

Will you visit the new stores if they open in your area?

Check out the video on this exciting announcement.

Commenters seem really happy as well.

This person is surprised and excited about the return.

Yup, they will almost certainly be opening more stores in the coming years.

Bed Bath & Beyond is making a major comeback.

