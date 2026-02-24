Best Friend Gifted Her A Carpet Cleaner And Later Asked For It Back, And Now The Best Friend Is Mad At Her Because She Had Been Using It For The Past Few Years And It Has Worn Out

Isn’t it interesting to witness adults act like children over the tiniest things?

AITA for not returning a carpet cleaner that was gifted to me years ago? 2 or 3 years ago (must’ve been 2023 sometime) my then best friend, we’ll call her Courtney (35f) gave me (35f) her carpet cleaner.

I did not ask for it, she said her grandma was keeping it at her house because she didn’t need it anymore and that she (Courtney) didn’t have any carpet in her house so she didn’t need it either. She did mention her grandma may one day ask for it back. I accepted. Fast forward to Christmas 2024, I mentioned using the carpet cleaner at my in laws because their carpet smelled like dog pee. Courtney threw a fit because I ruined the cleaner using it on dog pee. She has cats & so does her grandma & cats are sensitive to smells.

I said well if that’s ruining it I did that long ago because I used it on my carpet after we got our puppy a year before. She knew when she gave it to me I had a dog, knew I had since gotten a puppy, so I’m not sure what she was expecting. Was I not supposed to use it? At any rate she said it was officially mine now because I ruined it. We moved on. Fast forward to June 2025, we had a falling out.

I tried many times to fix it, she blocked me every way I reached out so I gave up. I have accepted our 20+ year friendship is over. Now here we are January of 2026. Courtney’s grandma passed away last summer. She left Courtney some money. I was reached out to last night by a mutual friend that Courtney bought a house and needs her carpet cleaner back. I’m dumb founded.

She gave it to me 3 years ago, she told me over a year ago I ruined it and she didn’t want it back, she burned down our friendship 7 months ago and cut me out of her life. Now she’s reaching out, through someone else not even directly, to get it back and calling it hers? Is she insane? I told the mutual friend no, she gave it away it’s not hers anymore. For context, Courtney is to this day spoiled rotten and extremely entitled, this is a normal character trait of hers. Here’s where I’m conflicted. It did belong to her grandma who is no longer here. On one hand I’m like, it’s a carpet cleaner.

I’m sure she has plenty of things from her grandma with sentimental value. What sentimental value does a carpet cleaner hold? On the other hand, I feel kind of bad because however I see it, she might still have feelings about it being her grandma’s. So, would I be the AH for not returning this carpet cleaner that was willingly given to me years ago?

