Birthday Girl’s Mother Showed Up Two Hours Early And Yelled At Her Daughter For “Keeping Her Waiting,” And Then She Told Her The Day Was About The Grandkids, Not Her

Some people really can’t stand it when a day isn’t centered around them.

So, what would you do if your mother showed up early to your birthday lunch and then yelled at you for “keeping her waiting?” Would you take the blame to keep the peace? Or would you find a quiet way to get back at her?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this predicament and decides to get her mother back. Here’s what she did.

Mum said my birthday wasn’t about me – so I made sure it wasnt about her either My mother is…complicated. She can be selflessly helpful when times are tough, but when things should be easy or good, it’s like she has to ruin them. She also shows up waaaay too early for everything, and makes it everyone else’s problem.

Frustrated, she told her mom to leave.

Today was supposed to be my birthday celebration. Nothing big, just booked a 1 pm lunch with her, my brother, his partner, and their kids. As you can probably already guess, when I showed up at 12.45, she was already FURIOUS that I had the audacity to “keep her waiting for nearly 2 hours!” After 15 minutes straight of being yelled at, I told her she should just leave if this was how she was going to act. That this was my birthday and I wanted to actually enjoy it, not have her ruin it.

Her mother shouldn’t have said that.

She refused and insisted that I should be the one to leave, because “this was never about you – it’s about me getting to spend time with my grandchildren.” Ok then, if my birthday is about spending time with the kids, then that’s exactly how I would celebrate! So I absolutely monopolised the kids, making it so she couldn’t spend any time with them. Instead, she got to sit in the corner pouting, while I enjoyed some quality nibling time.

Nice! That was immature behavior for a mother.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person thinks she should save herself.

Good point.

That’s funny.

Here’s someone who can relate.

Someone needs to stand up for her, and it didn’t seem like anyone else was going to.

Sheesh.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.