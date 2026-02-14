Boss Installs New Air Conditioning Unit With Help From Some Friends, But The Receptionist Completely Misunderstood The Situation

Have you ever judged someone based on their appearance and then later realized that you were very wrong?

In this story, a receptionist does that, and his reaction to realizing the truth of the situation is the best part of the whole story.

Let’s read all about it.

Sure, I’ll call the tenant We were moving to another office, so things were chaotic. Days were really hot, so when we discovered our new office didn’t have any A/C, we were crushed. We tried to work there anyway, but two members started getting dizzy and weak, so we called our boss.

The boss sounds like a good guy.

He was solving some problems on our previous location, but told us to go home and not come the next day, since he’d buy a new A/C and install it then. We were happy with the free day off, and my boss went on his way to buy the equipment. This story is about what happened when he bought it.

The other people who worked in the building were pretty rich and dressed the part.

So this new office was somewhere fancy. Our boss was a tenant in this building, and there were doctors, lawyers, dentists, all kind of fancy people. Everyone wore suit and tie and, since most of the tenants were rich, the building’s workers were super polite – mostly because some tenants were rude to them, acted entitled and tried to get them fired for petty reasons. Anyway, my boss called some of his friends and said “Hey, would you help me install an A/C on my new office? I’ll pay you with some beers”, and they accepted. Since it was, again, REALLY hot, my boss and their friends went there the next morning wearing tank tops, shorts and sandals.

Someone who worked there led the way.

They were greeted by someone who worked there – I don’t remember his name but I’ll call him Assistant – that knew who my boss was and would follow him around, answer his questions, help him with any infos about the building or the room… You know, a good human being. He was supposed to know all tenants, so everybody liked him, but I guess he wasn’t in a leadership position because his workmates didn’t seem to enjoy his presence. He didn’t seem to care, though. So Assistant greeted my boss and followed him to our new room. My boss said he saw the Recepcionist look at them with disgust because of their clothes, but didn’t think much about it (what were they supposed to do? There was only one entrance). They went upstairs and started working.

The boss seems pretty forgetful.

Eventually, my boss noticed he forgot some tool in his car. No prob. Assistant went with him, they got it, and came back. At the reception, again Mr. Receptionist looked annoyed. Meh. My boss, who I admit wasn’t the most organized, noticed he forgot to buy something. Okie dokie. Assistant, always happy to help, followed him to the entrance and waited for him to buy the tool somewhere near and come back. Again, as they got in, Receptionist looked mad. Hm…

The Receptionist was so annoyed that he felt he had to say something.

For the third time, my boss had to go through the reception to do something or get something he forgot. Assistant went with him, assuring him it was okay and he had every right to come and go as he pleased. But this time, Receptionist had enough. When my boss got into the building, he saw Receptionist came in his direction, fuming. But he didn’t say anything to my boss. Instead, he went straight to Assistant and, completely ignoring my boss, said something along the lines of: “What the hell is this?! Why are those people coming and going like there’s no order in this building?! Why don’t you do anything?!”

The Receptionist completely misunderstood the situation.

Assistant just looked at him and said calmly: “I’m sorry, but they need to make as many trips as necessary to install their new A/C today, so that tomorrow the team can work without any interruption or discomfort” “I don’t care!”, said Receptionist. “Those people are annoying our staff, our guests and our tenants! This building is no place for them. If you don’t stop this mess right now, I’m gonna call the tenant and tell them you’re allowing such people in his new office!” I think you can guess what happened next.

The Assistant knew just what to do.

According to my boss, Assistant’s face lit up and he smiled. “Oh, really? Please do. You can talk to the tenant right now, if you’d like”, and he turned to my boss, who just looked at him with an innocent “Yes, how can I help you?” face. My boss said that Receptionist’s face went WHITE. He tried to say something, but couldn’t pick the words, so he just left in a hurry. My boss and Assistant laughed a while about it and went back to the office. The A/C got installed and we worked the next day with ease.

The receptionist completely judged the workers by what they were wearing and learned his lesson the hard way. The boss sounds awesome for giving the employees the day off due to no A/C and for installing the new A/C with help from some friends. He definitely doesn’t sound “fancy” like the other tenants in the building or rude and judgmental like the receptinsit.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The receptionist was clearly upset for no reason.

One person explains why the receptionist reacted the way he did when he realized his mistake.

The boss really does sound like a great guy.

This would’ve been funny!

Jumping to conclusions is never a good idea.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.