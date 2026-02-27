Bride-To-Be Reconnected With Her Absent Father And Insisted That He Walk Her Down The Aisle, But Her Mom And Siblings Think This Is A Crazy Idea

Family relationships can become complicated over time, especially with estranged parents.

In this story, a bride-to-be decided to walk down the aisle with her dad.

Although he left her when she was young, he reached out to her later and tried to reconnect with her.

But this decision didn’t sit well with her mom and siblings.

AITA for telling my family they need to get over my father walking me down on my wedding day and I am not uninviting him. My father was absent for most of my childhood. I am the second oldest, and he split when I was around 7 years old. I have three other siblings: my older brother, my younger brother, and my youngest sister.

Growing up, everyone in the family hated him (that includes me). Especially my mother and youngest sister. My mother was not the best parent. She would be very verbally cruel. My trust in her is also gone due to her lying habit.

My father reached out to me when I turned 18 to get coffee. He apologized to me and wanted a fresh start. I was hesitant at the beginning, but decided to forgive and move on. He reached out to the other kids when they turned 18. They wanted nothing to do with him. That’s their choice and right. He did explain why he left my mother, and I confirmed it with her.

I am now 28 and I don’t regret it at all. He has been a huge help and support to me over the years. My relationship with my mother has been getting worse over the years, however. This is especially true since she hates my husband-to-be. She is very religious and he is not.

This is my problem. I invited my dad to walk me down my wedding. I want him at my wedding and to be a part of it. Now, my siblings and my mom are annoyed. They told me that if I do this, they will not come to my wedding.

They want him uninvited from the wedding and that my mom should walk me down. I told them no. It resulted in an argument. I told them they need to get over it and I am not uninviting him. They said they will not come, and I told them that was fine.

