Bride-To-Be Said It’s Not Her Task To Check On Her Fiancé’s Brother, So Now Things Are Tense With Her Fiance And Future Mother-In-Law

Weddings often bring family expectations to the surface.

In this story, a woman was finalizing wedding plans with her fiancé.

Her future mother-in-law confronted her about not taking the responsibility for checking up on the groom’s brother.

What started as a small misunderstanding quickly turned into a huge family conflict days before the wedding.

Let’s take a closer look.

AITA for telling my future MIL that it wasn’t my responsibility to check up on my fiance’s younger brother My fiancé is a bit upset at how I handled this. This has given me reason to pause. I’m getting married in a couple of weeks. As you can imagine, the preparations and everything else have been stressful.

This woman’s future brother-in-law arrived on Saturday after a long flight.

My fiancé’s younger brother lives abroad. He landed on Saturday. Yesterday, I was discussing seating with my fiancé’s mother. She said she was disappointed that I hadn’t called or texted to check up on his brother. This was when he arrived after a long flight.

She told her future mother-in-law it wasn’t her responsibility to check up on him.

She said that we’re family now and that she had expected I would do so. She said she was disturbed by the fact that I didn’t. Maybe it was the stress of everything. I said that I didn’t see any need for me to have done so. It wasn’t my responsibility, and the only one I was responsible to was my fiancé.

Her fiancé clarified what happened.

She said then why even bother talking. She hung up. Later, my fiancé called me asking for my side of the story. Apparently, his mom was super upset. I told him everything honestly. He said she shouldn’t have said it, but also I went to a 100 for no reason. That it could have been dealt with cordially. Now, he’s the one who has to handle this, on top of all the other stress.

Now, tensions rise, and she refuses to apologize.

I reiterated my point. I didn’t apologize. I’m considering at least apologizing to him for the mess. He maintained that I should’ve considered the position this would put him in. He said I just had to be cordial for two weeks, and I couldn’t even do that. We ended the call soon after. AITA?

Apparently, wedding checklists now include emotional courtesy calls.

