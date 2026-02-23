Brother Refused To Hand Over His Hard-Earned Car To His Destructive Sibling, So A Simple Request Turned Into A Family Standoff

Sharing might be caring, but only when there’s enough trust and respect.

So when an older brother said no to lending his beloved car to his younger brother who had a track record of returning things damaged, the driveway became a battleground.

AITA for not lending my car to my brother on the weekend? I’m the older brother, and he doesn’t have a car, but he can use my dad’s car. Bro says that he prefers mine, but Dad’s car is free all the time on weekends.

My brother is not talking with me because, even when I’m not using the car, I don’t let him use it. He always took my things without asking, like clothes, shoes, and even food.

But the worst thing is that even when I lend him something, he never takes good care of it. When it is time to return my things, they are broken, scratched, or dirty.

The point is: he really likes my car, but sometimes I use it on weekends, or I simply want it in my garage if I need to use it. He can use the other car every time he wants, but insists on arguing that I’m selfish, not considering that I always lend him anything (even knowing he doesn’t take good care), and he barely lends me something (but I let it go because he’s the younger one).

The main thing he can’t get is that my car is very important to me, and I take the best care of it. He doesn’t work, but my car is my first “big achievement.” I know he really likes my car and wants to drive it, and I wonder if I should let him. I just want to make peace with him. AITA?

