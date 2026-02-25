Brothers Refused To Pitch In For Their Mother’s Birthday Gift, So Their Sister Told Them She Won’t Put Their Names On It This Time

Some people will really make it their life mission to leech off of others!

This girl shares how her brothers would never pitch in for anything and how she is absolutely done with them.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for canceling my mom’s birthday dinner and taking her out to eat without my brothers? I’m having a mild panic attack because I acted out of frustration and don’t know if that makes me an AH in this situation or not. My mom’s birthday was last week. My family (myself, my three younger brothers, their SO’s, and my mother) made plans to do dinner at my mom’s place tonight.

This is where it takes an unexpected turn…

I planned to buy and cook all the food and the cake and then my brothers and I were going to go in on a big gift for my mom. We’ve been planning this for weeks. I’ve been busy with work so I wasn’t able to go get the gift earlier this week, but texted my brothers in a group chat today and sent a screenshot of the gift, let them know I was going to pick it up, reminded them of the dinner time, and asked them to send me their share of the money. All of them chose then to inform me they didn’t have money to pitch in. Which normally doesn’t bother me. I understand that the world is rough right now and everything is expensive. I’m barely hanging on by a thread most days. I have a degree and work an emotionally draining job during the week and have a second side gig that I work literally every day.

She knows it is not easy to make things work!

I know how hard it is to just survive, but I’ve been busting my neck all week to make sure I had the money to do this for my mom. She goes all out for all of us on our birthdays (and Christmas and literally every other day of the year). I made sure to fully plan this out way in advance so my brothers could save the money for the gift and literally didn’t have to do anything else but show up for dinner with our mother. So when they all just sounded super nonchalant about not having the money to chip in and kind of like they just expected me to take care of everything, I lost it a little.

She tried breaking the news!

I called my mom (didn’t tell her why, because I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, though I’m sure she figured it out) and asked if she’d like to go to her favorite restaurant for dinner (on me, of course). She sounded excited about that. I texted the boys and told them I was taking her to dinner instead and they could come if they wanted to. They were all pretty mad about it, because they don’t have the money to go. I did tell them I was picking up a cake after dinner and they could meet me at my mom’s to do the cake and see her, though that didn’t seem to help much.

She finally did what she wanted to!

I still plan to go pick the gift up, but I’m not putting their names on it. Which I feel petty about, but I’m just tired of this happening every time we do something for her. They always seem to have money and ideas for my dad. I feel like they take our mom for granted and I’m always picking up the slack so she thinks all of us were in on whatever it was we (I) planned. AMITAH? Should I have just carried on with the original plan?

OUCH! That’s a stingy situation!

Why would they not bother to make an effort for their mother?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user knows things will be better this way.

This user knows this girl has nothing to feel guilty about!

This user knows these guys are just using their sister!

This user knows this girl deserves to enjoy the whole credit.

That’s right! This user suggests not including them in any plans next year.

Somebody’s being really annoying here!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.