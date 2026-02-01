Busy Grandmother Said Yes To Her Adult Daughter’s Small Babysitting Favor, But Her Daughter’s Expanding Expectations Soon Turned Help Into Conflict

Family favors are rarely as simple as they seem.

When a mother juggling the intensive care of her disabled son agreed to babysit for one night, her daughter’s escalating requests turned a small favor into a breaking point.

AITA for not babysitting? I have a disabled son who is 8 years old. He is heavily disabled and autistic, so he can’t walk or feed himself or anything like that. He is my youngest of six kids, the oldest being my daughter who is 25. This story is about her.

So this coming weekend, my daughter asked me to babysit her 5-year-old son for the night so she could go out with her boyfriend. I agreed on the condition that she would drop him off Friday evening and pick him up around lunchtime on Saturday.

Yesterday, she messaged me asking if I could have him for the whole weekend. I straight away said no because my youngest isn’t the biggest fan of his nephew and how loud he is to begin with, but I could have handled one night. She got upset but agreed and dropped it.

Later that same day, she messaged again saying that she would drop him off Friday morning and her dad would collect him Saturday evening so that he could look after him for the night. At this, I said I can’t have him all day Friday and Saturday because I have to go to work for a few hours each day.

At the moment, my youngest also has a wobbly tooth, so it’s taking literally about an hour to feed him anything, and that takes priority. She then said, “Fine, whatever, don’t bother doing it at all,” and has not messaged me since.

What did Reddit have to say?

Being a grandparent shouldn’t mean being expected to be the default babysitter.

It’s natural for her daughter to feel disappointed, but she still needs to handle it more maturely.

Who really wants to leave their kids with an unwilling babysitter?

This user isn’t a fan of how the daughter handled things.

Supporting your family shouldn’t mean being expected to overextend yourself.

