Call Center Rep Received A Call From A Fraudster, But When He Learned His Account Was Limited, He Changed His Voice And Said He Was A Police Officer

People working in call centers handle a crazy amount of stressful interactions every day. But some calls can make their day, even if for being so absurd.

In this case, a call center employee shares about the day a man tried impersonating the police.

Let’s read the whole story.

Caller who tried to impersonate the police Hi y’all. I’m employed with a bank (medium sized) and this is my second stint working at a soul sucking call center job. It’s incredibly robotic, but I especially love this story as it gave me the energy to survive the rest of the day doing boring calls. Me: The call center rep from bank. AF: Angry Fraudster. *Briiiinnnngggggg* Me : Thank you for calling ______ Bank, this is ________, how May I help you? AF : Good evening. I am calling to check the status of an incoming wire.

But it wasn’t as simple as it sounded.

Me: *validates his identity, his first name was Prince*. Okay Prince, thank you for that information. I now have access to the account. When was the wire sent to you and for what amount? AF: *speaking urgently but soft* Yeah… It was for $9,500 and was sent yesterday at 8 am from a close friend. Where is my money? Me: *suddenly entering his account, I see GLARING supervisor notes telling me to call fraud immediately* Sure Prince, I’ll look into this for you. Would you mind holding? *puts him on hold, calls loss prevention AKA fraud*.

It wasn’t looking good for Mr. Prince.

Apparently, this man has committed international wire fraud and has a history of bad checks. His account is CASH ONLY. Me: I’m so sorry sir, I just spoke with our loss prevention department and your account is limited to cash only transactions due to your account history. AF: WHAT??? WHAT DO YOU TELL ME? Me: Sir… Your account is cash only now. Wires won’t be accepted.

But he wasn’t going to give up so easily.

AF: YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING. I CALLED YESTERDAY ABOUT THIS AND TWO SUPERVISORS MADE AN EXCEPTION FOR THIS WIRE. I check the date of last contact…the account notes..the last time he called was months and months ago, so I know he’s lying. Me: Oh, alright. Which supervisors did you speak with? AF: *getting more impatient* Look, I am demanding YOU authorize MY WIRE. It doesn’t matter who I spoke with, it should be in my ACCOUNT NOTES. So what are YOU going to DO to HELP ME???????

He tried handling the situation without escalating it.

Me: Sir, I’m going to have to continue the conversation only in a professional manner. Please have the same decency when speaking with me too. At this time, I do not see any call notes regarding this, and your account will be good only in cash transactions. AF: I’m going to get heated. It is my legal right to SEND and RECEIVE money. You are blocking this right. Correct? Me: No, sir. You signed an agreement with this bank and we have the right to prevent loss. AF: So, essentially, you are preventing me MY HUMAN RIGHT. Me: No, sir. This is not a human right. You violated terms and you are being allowed cash only transactions. There is nothing else I can tell you.

Things were about to get… Unserious.

AF: You have no idea what you’ve just started, do you? Me: …… AF: Actually, I’ve been recording this conversation the entire time. I am also in the room with law enforcement. Me: Okay AF: SO YEAH THEY’RE RIGHT HERE. THEY KNOW EVERYTHING. Me: Well, good, I’m glad! *holding in a laugh* AF: YEAH… YOU SEE? YOU ARE INTRUDING ON MY LEGAL RIGHTS. This is your LAST CHANCE to put my RIGHTFUL WIRE through.

The POLICE was about to get involved… Not.

Me: Sir, as I’ve stated, your account is not eligible to receive wires. I’m very sorry. There is nothing I can do. AF: *short pause, clicking sounds* A few moments of silence go by. Me: Sir, you still there? AF: *obviously masking his voice and making it deeper with a Boston accent*: This is Officer Tim Jones with the Fair County Police Department. May I ask who I’m speaking with?

He decides to just see where it goes.

Me: *playing along* Well hi, officer, my name is ______ from ________ Bank. How may I help you? AF: *still attempting to disguise voice* I have observed you and your bank breaking the law (citing some obscure penal code which is probably fake anyway) and you need to give this man his wire. “If not, I will place a warrant out for your arrest.”

Spoiler: his plan didn’t work.

(Keep In mind, I could’ve hung up by this point if I wanted to… but it just kept getting better) Me: Before I continue, Officer Jones, I’m going to need AF’s verbal permission for me to speak about his account with you, a third party. AF: *mad* HE IS NOT HERE. UNDER LAW 28384 YOU MUST OBEY. Me: Are you sure you’re not AF? My gosh, your voices sound so similar! Disconnect.

What a goober.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

So it happens quite often.

Yikes.

I’d like to see him try telling that to a judge.

Fraudsters have rights, didn’t you know?!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.