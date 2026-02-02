Call Center Rep Received A Call From A Fraudster, But When He Learned His Account Was Limited, He Changed His Voice And Said He Was A Police Officer
People working in call centers handle a crazy amount of stressful interactions every day. But some calls can make their day, even if for being so absurd.
In this case, a call center employee shares about the day a man tried impersonating the police.
Let’s read the whole story.
Caller who tried to impersonate the police
Hi y’all. I’m employed with a bank (medium sized) and this is my second stint working at a soul sucking call center job.
It’s incredibly robotic, but I especially love this story as it gave me the energy to survive the rest of the day doing boring calls.
Me: The call center rep from bank.
AF: Angry Fraudster.
*Briiiinnnngggggg*
Me : Thank you for calling ______ Bank, this is ________, how May I help you?
AF : Good evening. I am calling to check the status of an incoming wire.
But it wasn’t as simple as it sounded.
Me: *validates his identity, his first name was Prince*. Okay Prince, thank you for that information. I now have access to the account. When was the wire sent to you and for what amount?
AF: *speaking urgently but soft* Yeah… It was for $9,500 and was sent yesterday at 8 am from a close friend. Where is my money?
Me: *suddenly entering his account, I see GLARING supervisor notes telling me to call fraud immediately* Sure Prince, I’ll look into this for you. Would you mind holding?
*puts him on hold, calls loss prevention AKA fraud*.
It wasn’t looking good for Mr. Prince.
Apparently, this man has committed international wire fraud and has a history of bad checks. His account is CASH ONLY.
Me: I’m so sorry sir, I just spoke with our loss prevention department and your account is limited to cash only transactions due to your account history.
AF: WHAT??? WHAT DO YOU TELL ME?
Me: Sir… Your account is cash only now. Wires won’t be accepted.
But he wasn’t going to give up so easily.
AF: YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING. I CALLED YESTERDAY ABOUT THIS AND TWO SUPERVISORS MADE AN EXCEPTION FOR THIS WIRE.
I check the date of last contact…the account notes..the last time he called was months and months ago, so I know he’s lying.
Me: Oh, alright. Which supervisors did you speak with?
AF: *getting more impatient* Look, I am demanding YOU authorize MY WIRE. It doesn’t matter who I spoke with, it should be in my ACCOUNT NOTES. So what are YOU going to DO to HELP ME???????
He tried handling the situation without escalating it.
Me: Sir, I’m going to have to continue the conversation only in a professional manner. Please have the same decency when speaking with me too. At this time, I do not see any call notes regarding this, and your account will be good only in cash transactions.
AF: I’m going to get heated. It is my legal right to SEND and RECEIVE money. You are blocking this right. Correct?
Me: No, sir. You signed an agreement with this bank and we have the right to prevent loss.
AF: So, essentially, you are preventing me MY HUMAN RIGHT.
Me: No, sir. This is not a human right. You violated terms and you are being allowed cash only transactions. There is nothing else I can tell you.
Things were about to get… Unserious.
AF: You have no idea what you’ve just started, do you?
Me: ……
AF: Actually, I’ve been recording this conversation the entire time. I am also in the room with law enforcement.
Me: Okay
AF: SO YEAH THEY’RE RIGHT HERE. THEY KNOW EVERYTHING.
Me: Well, good, I’m glad! *holding in a laugh*
AF: YEAH… YOU SEE? YOU ARE INTRUDING ON MY LEGAL RIGHTS. This is your LAST CHANCE to put my RIGHTFUL WIRE through.
The POLICE was about to get involved… Not.
Me: Sir, as I’ve stated, your account is not eligible to receive wires. I’m very sorry. There is nothing I can do.
AF: *short pause, clicking sounds* A few moments of silence go by.
Me: Sir, you still there?
AF: *obviously masking his voice and making it deeper with a Boston accent*: This is Officer Tim Jones with the Fair County Police Department. May I ask who I’m speaking with?
He decides to just see where it goes.
Me: *playing along* Well hi, officer, my name is ______ from ________ Bank. How may I help you?
AF: *still attempting to disguise voice* I have observed you and your bank breaking the law (citing some obscure penal code which is probably fake anyway) and you need to give this man his wire.
“If not, I will place a warrant out for your arrest.”
Spoiler: his plan didn’t work.
(Keep In mind, I could’ve hung up by this point if I wanted to… but it just kept getting better)
Me: Before I continue, Officer Jones, I’m going to need AF’s verbal permission for me to speak about his account with you, a third party.
AF: *mad* HE IS NOT HERE. UNDER LAW 28384 YOU MUST OBEY.
Me: Are you sure you’re not AF? My gosh, your voices sound so similar!
Disconnect.
What a goober.
