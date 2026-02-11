Caring Mom Didn’t Want Her Kids To Get Hurt While Riding Quads, So She Asked Her Brother To Not Gift Them To Her Kids! Now The Whole Family Is Annoyed Because She Refused To Accept The Gift.

Gifting can be really fun until…

her brother wanted to get quad bikes for her kids but she refused because she had no space.

AITA For Telling My Family to Run Their Gifts By Me First For full disclosure my family’s love language is gift giving. I’ve come to accept it. We have two young kids, so their birthdays and holidays have become a mayhem of gifts and treats. I’ve accepted that too.

Unfortunately my family also delights in tweaking my nose about things. In the past they have purchased some big gifts (both in size and/or price) and I’ve asked them in the future to please run those big purchases by me first. Our house is not big and there is just a pure “what can we fit” factor, not to mention some things are just not appropriate.

This Christmas one of my brother’s got my kids a mini-quad. It was free, so not a purchase. I was not checked with at all. My mom called me yesterday to let me know so that on Christmas day there were no “surprises.” I told her I wasn’t comfortable with the gift. I thought it was unsafe and we physically have no room (especially considering the last two big gifts my family gave were these ride on monstrosities for the kids.) I also said as a gift I don’t love it because I want them focused on learning to ride their bikes, scooters, etc.

She went on about how my brother was so excited and I shouldn’t ruin HIS gift. I said I just wish he had checked with me first and I wasn’t sure why he didn’t. My dad joined in, tried to make light of it.

I said I felt this was all so disrespectful, and that while my folks have gotten better at running big gifts by me first, my siblings haven’t and now we are in an awkward position. It all developed from there. My dad was surprisingly even keeled (though upset) and so was I (also surprising given how some of these convos have gone in the past.) My mom was pretty upset of course and it ended pretty poorly. They are going to “take care of it” and asked me not to “upset my brother” (he’s an adult by the way but unlike them I am going to respect their wishes and let them discuss it with him.)

I did manage to tweak my mom a bit since she said “Its not disrespectful since they really weren’t think about YOU at all, they were thinking about the kids.” and I said “I agree, they don’t think about other people, just what they want. I wish they HAD thought of me so we could have avoided this.” Regardless, Christmas will likely now be tense, but please internet strangers, validate my feelings.

