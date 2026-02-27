Cashier Finds Envelope Full Of Money, So The Supervisor Talks To Several Other Coworkers To Decide How To Try To Return The Money To The Rightful Owner

Imagine working as a supervisor at a grocery store when a cashier tells you she found an envelope full of cash that a customer accidentally left behind. Would you hold onto the money and hope the customer returns, try to contact the customer or something else?

In this story, one supervisor is in this exact situation, and she isn’t sure exactly how to handle it at first. Keep reading to see what she ultimately decides to do.

My Cashier found $2000 on her Register as I was about to Leave This story happened about 4 months ago. I’m a CSR in a grocery store, so I’m the one in charge of making sure the Front End is clean and my cashiers/baggers are doing their jobs. One day I’m working desk. It’s around the end of my shift (closing desk, done at 9PM store is open for another two hours). I finished putting away the tills, counting lottery, getting everything ready for the desk person in the morning, etc. It’s not very busy.

One of the cashiers found something unexpected.

I’m saying my goodnights once everything is done and one of my last two cashiers says, “hey, I found this on the end of my register a little while ago and I thought I should give it to you.” Right away I recognize the little envelope. It’s obviously from a bank. I expect maybe one or two hundred bucks inside. Normally we would keep it in our safe overnight and wait for someone to claim it. I look inside, and there’s obviously way more than that in the envelope.

She counted the money.

I look over at my co-supervisor who was in charge of closing the last two hours. I make a “ooph” sound and she asks me how much is in the envelope. Inside, there’s a cashier’s receipt. It’s marked for a $2500 withdraw. I tell her this, and I go behind the desk to actually count the money using our bill counter. There’s more like $2000. She probably already spent some of it on groceries and other errands.

He calls several people to ask what to do.

Next I yell at my cashier for waiting so long to tell me (I needed an actual retrieval time, was around an hour prior to her giving it to me). We call our loss and prevention guy, who is asleep. He usually starts at 6AM. I debate calling the person’s name on the cashier’s receipt, but before making any other actions I call up the MOD. I tell him why I need him, but in usual manager-like fashion he takes his sweet time. Once he finally gets to the front end, I ask my MOD if I should call her.

They make a decision.

We decide it’s a terrible idea, as if I call the wrong person the money could go to the wrong place. Instead, we decide to call the bank. Problem is, it’s almost 10PM at this point. There’s no way they’re open. So, instead, I have to leave it in the safe for the supervisor and desk people in the morning. I leave a note for them, a long note, telling them the steps we took. And what we think they should do.

Here’s what happened to the envelope…

In the morning I call the store, and ask what they did. In the end, they called the bank. The Assistant Manager drove the envelope to the bank and placed it in their hands. I don’t know if the customer ever got her money, but I do know my co-workers and I never got in trouble. Was quite a night.

I’m glad it worked out well for him, and I hope the customer was able to get her money. I’d like to the think the bank would call the customer and tell her what happened.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person sounds pretty optimistic.

Another person criticizes the way OP treated the cashier.

Here’s a similar thought.

This person would’ve called the police instead of going to the bank.

This person’s store did call the police in a similar situation.

I hope the customer got her money back!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.