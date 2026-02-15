Cashier Knew To Be Prepared When Dealing With One Pesky Customer, So A Little Forward Thinking Went A Long Way

Customer service employees all have the customers that they love.

Some are great tippers, some have a friendly smile – we all have our own reasons.

But conversely, everyone has a customer that they hate as well.

And the customer service employee in this story had more reason to hate a customer than most.

Read on to find out what happened.

Sorry, no returns. Seventeen or eighteen years ago, I was working as a partsman at a small store in Calgary, Alberta. I had a regular customer that drove me nuts. He would get ideas on what he wanted to do to modify his truck, buy some parts and then return them when he got another idea on what he wanted to do instead. He was working on a mid ’90s Ford F150 4×4 and wanted to swap to an eigh lug setup for bigger brakes. I’ve done this swap on my own truck and knew what he needed and offered advice on what he would need to do. But… he’s read online that it was a simple as just buying the parts from an F250 and changing them over.

Let’s see what happened when they tried to help the guy.

I tried to explain to him why that wouldn’t work, but he said to me that I was wrong and he knew what he was doing and to just get him the parts that he asked for. By this time I was just okaaay fine. I wrote on the invoice that parts removed from the original wrapping are unreturnable. He took his parts and tried to install them on his truck, and what do you know they don’t fit!

Read on to find out what the customer did about this.

He tried to return them as usual, but this time they had been taken out of the boxes and during the installation process been greased up and were quite dirty. We told him that there are no returns, and that he signed the paperwork when he got them. Wow did he complain, saying that he buys all of his parts with us and spends hundreds of dollars at our store. That is true, but after all his returns he only spent about $370 in total at the store. It sure was nice not to have him as a customer after this.

Yikes. This customer couldn’t have even been a little grateful when the employee was trying to help him?

Customers like this really suck.

And the fact that the customer didn’t even apologise for his approach makes him even more the bad guy.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person could relate to the tale.

And others told of ways to get rid of this sort of customer.

Meanwhile, this Redditor focused on his much the pesky customer was costing them.

This customer is truly problematic, and the employee did well to get rid of him.

At some point he was going to start costing the company money, and no good can come of that.

Good riddance to him!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.