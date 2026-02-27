Catering Manager Discovered Restaurant Owner Was Stealing Tips, So After Confrontation Failed, She And The Bar Manager Edited The Company Website To Expose The Corruption

It’s amazing how quickly things can fall apart when the wrong person has the password.

So, what would you do if you discovered your employer was skimming tips and cutting corners, and every attempt to confront them went nowhere? Would you find a new job? Or would you make sure they were exposed to the world first?

In the following story, a catering manager teams up with a coworker to expose misconduct. Here’s what they did.

Don’t do it. I was working at a small chain Mexican restaurant a number of years ago with a friend of mine. I was a catering manager, and she was the bar manager. A while into the gig, we realized our employer was stealing a large portion of our tips and engaging in some illegal activities, especially around hiring practices and taxes. Anyway, the owner had given my friend the password to their website, the one for all the locations. We tried confrontation about the tips, but got nowhere. So we banded together to change all kinds of things on their website.

After her friend was fired, it was really on.

For months, we’d change spellings, prices, portion sizes, and things like that. Things that just made the chain look bad and unprofessional, nothing major. Then they fired my friend, so she went absolutely out of her way to write out the story of EVERYTHING that was happening behind closed doors. She posted it on their website as the story of how the chain came to be, and then changed the password I don’t know if they were ever able to fix it, but I guess it’s a moot point since the story was forwarded to the health inspector and some other people who could cause trouble for the owners, and the chain went under. To this day, I still think her “**** steak” (instead of skirt steak) fajita description was the best humor writing I’ve ever seen.

Wow! That owner was really dumb.

