Child-Free Employee’s Years Of Seniority Were Overlooked For A Single Parent’s Schedule, So She Challenged HR Over Workplace Bias

Seniority is supposed to mean something — especially in jobs where employees have put in their time.

So when one worker was passed over for a preferred schedule in favor of a single father with less experience, she was made to feel that her child-free life made her time less valuable.

But her HR complaint ended up creating more problems than it solved.

AITA For filing an HR grievance at work because I was denied a schedule bid in favor of a coworker with less seniority, just because he has a kid? I lost a schedule bid at work recently to an employee with far less seniority. The reason given to me was, “He is a single father, and that schedule works better with his son’s school schedule.”

This child-free employee was less than sympathetic.

Not to be insensitive, but so what? My time is not less valuable because I have no kids. I get the logic, but I could not give a care about his schedule or his problems. I have done my time, and I earned that bid, plain and simple.

So she decided to push back against HR.

I have filed a grievance with HR. The crux of it is that I was discriminated against for not having kids, in an attempt to get the schedule I bid on.

But some of her other coworkers have made her feel bad about it.

A few coworkers have mentioned off the cuff that I should let it go because he’s a single father. They’ve said I “don’t get it because I don’t have any kids.” So, AITA?

No one deserves to feel like their time is less valuable.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t think this employee has much of a case.

It’s possible this employee may need accommodations down the road, much like this single father has.

This commenter thinks this is a matter worth looking into.

This commenter agrees the situation does feel a bit unfair.

It’s never fun to feel sidelined at work, no matter the reason.

In this job market, you shouldn’t have to be a parent to be treated fairly.

