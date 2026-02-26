College Student Endured Weeks Of Midnight Drilling From Stubborn Neighbors, So He Moved His Drum Kit To The Balcony And Returned The Favor At 11 PM

Some people believe quiet hours are more of a suggestion than a rule.

So after months of their neighbor’s midnight hammering ruined one renter’s sleep and his finals, he moved his drum kit to the balcony and matched their racket perfectly.

Keep reading for the full story!

I dealt with my annoying neighbors who disturb my entire neighbourhood’ sleep My neighbors had a house reconstruction, but they always chose the most nightmarish time to do it, aka IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. I couldn’t understand why, at every 11 p.m., they would drill and hammer the **** out of their walls.

This had a devastating impact on his studies — and his sanity.

This went on for weeks, and I often came to class dog-tired due to being sleep deprived. That’s why all of my finals that semester were terrible.

At first, he tried to reason with the neighbors, but they didn’t seem to care.

I tried to speak to them and negotiate the time when they could do their renovation without messing up their neighbors’ sleep. However, they didn’t comply, even though I had had the police work with them.

These neighbors didn’t seem to care about anyone else but themselves.

On the contrary, they drilled even louder, disturbing all surrounding neighborhoods. The worst part is that despite the fact that I had literally begged those folks to at least consider and have a civil conversation with me and all other neighbors, they shut us all out, refusing to compromise in the slightest.

So the student decided they needed to feel his pain for themselves.

So during the summer, I decided to move all of my drum kits to the balcony, and at exactly 11 p.m. every day I would make sure to play my loudest beats on the same floor as their bedroom.

That led to a call to this police, but the student knew the officers that showed up.

It was only a matter of time when they decided to report me to the police; however, they couldn’t expect that those were the same officers that I called during the construction shenanigans and that they even secretly gave me a thumbs up and asked me to “not disturb the other neighbors and only annoy these two people.”

So the student kept up his noisy retaliation.

I even wore my sunglasses and headphones so there was no way those people could interrupt me whatsoever. Now they are the ones who have to beg me to talk to them.

Oh how the tables turned.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

When life throws you excessive noise, sometimes you just have to dance to it.

Bass is really the secret weapon to any noise retaliation.

This user had a very similar experience with noisy neighbors.

Heavy metal isn’t the only genre that gets inconsiderate neighbors riled up.

These neighbors definitely got what they deserved in the end.

One thing’s for sure: the middle of the night is not the time to conduct a home renovation project.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.