College Student Got Pushed Out Of A Shared Rental House By Judgmental Roommates, So He Hid Fake Crickets Throughout The Home And Left Them Chirping For Months

Living with friends doesn’t always work out the way you think it will.

So, what would you do if you were pushed out of a shared rental home by judgmental roommates who made it clear they were done with you?

Would you move out quietly and never speak to them again? Or would you make sure to leave a good parting gift before you go?

In the following story, one college renter finds himself in this situation and plants fake crickets to bother them after he’s gone. Here’s the story.

Cricket chirps In college, I lived in a house with 10 other guys. Eventually, we kind of split off into two distinct groups. We were the bigger partiers but completely reasonable, out the door by 11 at the very latest and always aftering at someone else’s house in the larger friend group if we had one. We even cleaned the living room every week, but the other group still isn’t satisfied, and resentment builds. They were honestly just straight up judgmental and passive-aggressive towards all of us, and had varying levels of social superiority complexes.

He hid the crickets everywhere.

When the time comes for lease renewal, and they have additional friends who want to move in, we sadly do not. So they are able to force us out. I hopped on eBay and purchased a handful of small cricket chirp noise makers, then hid them in every tiny, obscure nook and cranny I could find. Behind the stove, in the radiator, under the stair carpet, through that one tiny hole, etc. Set them all to different noise variations so it would seem believable at first. They only chirp about once every 10-20 minutes at completely random intervals, so it’s impossible to predict a chirp time and be mentally prepared to follow the sound. There is literally zero chance they will ever find them all. The only way it will ever stop driving them crazy is if the batteries run out.

Wow! That will drive them crazy!

