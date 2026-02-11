College Student Spent New Year’s Eve In Her Hometown And Was Invited To A Party, So She Asked A Friend To Come With Her

New Year’s parties and events can reveal where friendships really stand.

AITA- NYE party invite I am currently a college student. I spent New Year’s Eve in my hometown. I got a NYE party invite from a hometown friend. I texted a close high school friend the day before to see if she would want to come with me. She said she was going to spend the night with her friends. She didn’t invite me to go with them. This was even though I was friends with all of them as well.

I ended up making plans with other people instead of going to the party. Because of that, I never asked the host for the address. The next day, my high school friend who refused to go with me texted me unexpectedly. She asked for the address of the party. She said all of them could go without me. I told her I wasn’t going to ask someone for the address of a party I wasn’t even going to. This was especially because the invite didn’t come from someone I talk to on a daily basis.

She insisted. So I ended up asking for the address anyway. When I gave the host her friends’ names, he asked. And then he stopped responding to me. It turns out some of the people she was bringing with her had been uninvited from the party.

Then, she got mad at me for giving their names. I called her out for using me and putting me in a bad spot with the host. AITA for not wanting to get the address for them? And for giving their names?

