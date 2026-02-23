Concertgoer Buys Extra Tickets Upfront For Her Friends, But After They Accept, They Don’t Pay And Then Expect To Profit Off Resale

Planning to go to a concert with friends is so exciting. The experience of live music can be even better when you share it with loved ones.

AITA for not wanting to sell my friends’ concert tickets? I recently bought multiple seats for a concert happening later this year. I bought several tickets upfront because I knew multiple people would likely be interested and afterward I asked my friends if they wanted to go.

They agreed, and the plan was that they would pay me back for their tickets. They haven’t paid me yet. Recently, they noticed how much the tickets are currently reselling for and asked me to resell their tickets and send them the money instead of attending the concert.

I’m unsure how to handle this. I bought the tickets intending for us to attend together, not to resell them. I also paid for everything upfront, and selling the tickets would change the original plan and affect my own experience at the concert. At the same time, they feel that since they agreed to go, the tickets should be treated as theirs. I’m trying to figure out whether it’s reasonable for me to decline reselling the tickets and stick with the original plan. AITA?

