Costco’s Birria Taco Kit Is A Smash Hit, But How Good Does It Taste? TikToke Food Critic Gives Her Honest Review.

Costco is always coming out with new products for their customers, some of which are amazing, and others…Not so much.

One of the hottest new options is their Taco Birra kit, which most people seem to love. Check out the full review from a popular TikTok food critic.

She begins the video at Costco, saying, “Costco Birria packs. For a pack of 8 tacos, it was $25. It came with the tacos, it came with the consommé, rice, and a couple of limes. That is a really cheap dinner.”

Not a bad price for a family dinner.

She goes on, “This was so easy to make. Costco already prepped it out, all we did was put it into the air fryer for about 20 minutes.”

Nothing like a quick and easy dinner for those busy evenings.

When she bites into the taco, it is very crunchy and looks like it has plenty of beef inside. She says, “Mmmmm, meat is tender, cheese is light, but adds enough cream. The consommé is thick, beefy but in a Taco Bell beefesque way.”

It looks pretty tasty, I have to admit.

She ends her review by saying, “I personally don’t hate this. I think it tastes really good. I would give it 8.5 out of 10.”

That’s not a bad review at all for a relatively easy and inexpensive dinner.

I would just say to make sure you have plenty of napkins handy, these things can get messy.

I like how she gave an honest review that they were good, but not perfect.

Let’s take a look at the video.

If you’re looking for something quick and easy, Costco has you covered.

