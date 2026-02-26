Couple Criticizes An Ugly House While They’re Going For A Walk, But The Homeowner Hears Them And Threatens Them

Imagine going for a walk in your neighborhood with your spouse. If you thought one of the houses was ugly, would you keep your thoughts to yourself, or would you share your thoughts with your spouse?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they openly criticize a house they think is ugly. The problem is that the homeowner hears them.

Now, the husband is wondering if they messed up.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for commenting on houses with my wife as we walk around the neighborhood? My (34) wife (36) and I love taking walks together. Even before COVID. We live in a really nice area of Denver with all kinds of different houses. We don’t own any property (hard to do in Denver), so we love to talk about the ones we walk by. I’m guessing it’s like this in any major city right now, but there’s a lot of beautiful, older brick houses and older cute homes. But then there are these hideous modern monstrosities, pop-top failures, DI-Whyyyyy etc. Like you could be walking down a street with gorgeous brick bungalows and a ranch or something, but then across the street there’s these towering behemoth modern boxy/square houses, and it just looks… odd. Like they don’t belong. Or your random Spanish-inspired architecture which isn’t ugly, just out of place.

They were commenting on a house as they walked by it.

Anyway we were walking by one of those ugly modern houses today and my wife cracked a joke about it (something like “Imagine spending a million dollars on a house just to end up with an oversized box with a balcony that has no entry to it, what is even the point”) and I kept rolling with it. We weren’t yelling, we were talking in a conversational tone while walking. Apparently, the owner of the house was behind us getting something out of the car and yelled at us something like, “Hey, jerks, that’s my house!”

The owner was really upset.

My wife giggled and looked behind and just kept walking, and the guy got pretty mad and dropped the stuff in his hands and came charging up at us. He started yelling at us, saying that he was sick of people like us coming around judging his house, and then going on and on about it. He got pretty mad and kept getting closer, so I said “Hey bud, mind stepping back so you’re 6 feet away while you’re throwing your temper tantrum?” He flipped me off, called my wife a fat jerk, and told us to get off his street, and if he ever saw us outside his house again, he’s turn on the sprinklers.

They found the threat really funny.

This was honestly such a funny threat that my wife and I just couldn’t hold it back and started laughing. We kept laughing about it until we got home. Then about an hour ago, I pop open NextDoor to find that the dude posted a long, angry rant about people being rude and commenting on other people’s homes. I still find it funny, but man, this guy is really upset. AITA (We, I suppose)?

They were really rude and unapologetic. What they consider ugly isn’t ugly to someone else. These are opinions. However, the homeowner overreacted a bit too.

Let’s see whose side Reddit is on.

Giggling was the wrong move.

Another person thinks they acted pretty immature.

They were rude.

Nobody thinks they were innocent.

If you’re rude, don’t be surprised when someone gets mad at you.

