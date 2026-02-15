Couple Were Excited To Move Into A Large, Vacant Home On Family Rates, But When They Arrived, It Was Clear Why Their Family Had Moved Out

Sometimes you come across a deal so good that you have to snap it up right away.

And sometimes, deals are too good to be true.

The couple in this story were excited to move into a much bigger and better equipped home, for just a little more money each month.

But when they got there, they realised why the place was so cheap.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for not wanting to move into my girlfriend’s mom’s house because of roaches? I am a 28-year-old man, and my girlfriend is 32. During the month of December, we decided we should move into the upstairs of her mother’s house. This was because my girlfriend’s mother decided she wanted to move to a different state to be with my her other daughter who has three kids. Obviously it was a great decision in our heads because we would paying $200 more in rent for two more bedrooms, a fenced yard, a driveway, balcony, and pool.

But all was not as it seemed.

The first day we went to go check out the place I was in awe due to the way they left the place. It was so dirty. The baseboard was literally hanging off the wall because none of the screws were drilled into studs, there were cracked tiles in the kitchen, grease all over the fridge, old food in the cabinets, and so much more. So after the third day of pretty much cleaning up after my girlfriend’s mom and her alcoholic boyfriend, my girlfriend cries to me from the kitchen to help her kill a bug. When I arrived I turned on the lights and spotted the bug, which happened to be a German roach. At this point I was already annoyed from cleaning up after grown adults. Now I was livid because I couldn’t believe there were roaches in the house.

Read on to find out what they did next.

We called an exterminator to come out for an inspection, and lo and behold, he found roaches behind the fridge, in the bottom cabinets. Most infuriating of all, they were in the coffee machine that my girlfriend’s father made coffee for us the first day we arrived. There was a dead roach and eggs literally next to where you put the filter for coffee grounds in. I was absolutely livid finding this out. My girlfriend called her mother and told her what we found and magically, my girlfriend’s mother started remembering that she did find one roach she thought was just a traveler a couple months ago.

Yikes! Let’s see how he reacted to this.

So after everything that happened, I decided that we will not be moving into my girlfriend’s mother’s place because I didn’t sign up for this. It was too much stress, especially during the holidays. But now my girlfriend’s family are calling me ungrateful because we’re screwing my girlfriend’s mother over on money. They wanted us to pay for the exterminator and to clean and fix the apartment when we’re just renting the home. Luckily our apartment we were staying at before allowed us to renew the lease, and were able to stay at our current place. Also we got very lucky not bringing any furniture to the “new” place.

But that, unfortunately, wasn’t the end of things.

My girlfriend’s mom is still demanding money from us for rent, even though the official move in date was for January, we decided not to move there a week before January happened. How do you even forget you saw a roach before having us move in? I’m extremely annoyed and I don’t think it’s fair that my girlfriend and I still have to pay one month of rent for a place we’re not even moving into because of undisclosed information. AITA?

He is absolutely not in the wrong here – so long as his girlfriend also agrees.

His girlfriend’s mom should have been transparent about the condition of the home, and should have cleaned it up ready for them to move in, just as she would have done for tenants she didn’t know personally.

Trying to force the costs onto them is completely unfair.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought it was all on his girlfriend’s mom.

While others thought the couple were right to stay away.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought the state of the place would’ve been a bad sign for things to come if they’d moved in.

In pretending to do the couple a favor, his girlfriend’s mom has been downright disrespectful to them.

It’s likely she knew she wouldn’t be able to rent the place out without significant work, and tried to exploit her kid instead.

That’s truly disgusting behavior.

