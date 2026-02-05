Cousins Opened Labubu Gifts On Christmas Day, But When One Of Them Traded A Rare One, Their Parents Got Upset

Blind boxes sure are divisive.

Some people love the excitement of opening a box to find out what is inside – with the chances of a rare item part of the thrill.

Others hate the risk of disappointment, the gambling element that means you might have spent a load of money for something that you don’t actually want.

But regardless of whether you love them or hate them, there’s no denying that blind boxes are a money-maker.

For the family in this story, however, they were the start of some intense drama that affected the adults as much as the kids who opened the boxes.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for not making my daughter switch back a gifted Labubu with her younger cousin after her uncle found out the one my daughter gained in the swap is rare with a high resale value? At Christmas, my daughter “Sofia” (12) and her cousin “Martina” (6 – daughter of my sister “Maria” and her husband “Jose”) were gifted blind box Labubus as part of their Christmas gift from my other sister “Sara”. They each opened their boxes. Martina got a brown one and Sofia got a pink one. Martina immediately wanted the pink one and Sofia immediately offered a trade because she already has the pink one and was hoping for the brown one. They traded, both girls were happy, and that was that… or so I thought.

Later, Martina’s parents found out from talking to someone that the brown Labubu is apparently a rare “secret” version that can sell for $250+. Once they learned that, they called me said the girls needed to switch back and that Sofia was to return the brown one immediately. They even wanted me to drive over with it there and then, despite the fact they live an hour away and it was already 8pm. I asked if Martina actually wanted the brown one back. They said that wasn’t the point.

After some pushing back, Jose admitted someone was willing to pay him $225 for the brown one and give Martina the pink one she wants. I said I wouldn’t force Sofia to swap back. From my perspective, both kids were happy with the trade and got the Labubu they wanted. Sofia didn’t pressure or manipulate Martina into switching (if she had, I would have stepped in immediately and told her “you get what you get and you don’t get upset.”)

When I asked her, Sofia admitted she knew the brown one was rare, but when I asked how much they sell for, she said they are blind boxes so you can’t buy the brown, they just make less of them. She didn’t know it was worth money. She’s not a good liar, and she appeared to be telling the truth. Martina originally didn’t want the brown one and basically got upset when she saw Sofia got pink. It feels like Maria and Jose only want the brown one back because they can sell it and pocket money from it.

Now they’re upset with me and saying I’m being unfair and taking advantage of a 6-year-old. I think that is a reach when Sofia didn’t know it was worth a lot of money, she just knew they were rare, that she already had the pink one – Martina was crying for it. Sara, who gifted them, has said this is “stupid parent drama,” that she’s staying out of it and we can sort it out ourselves. So am I wrong for refusing to make my daughter give the brown Labubu back?

Both girls got the Labubu they wanted, and that should be the end of things.

It’s not this woman or her daughter that are taking advantage, it’s the parents of the younger girl.

And that’s not even to mention the fact that the uncle called the twelve-year-old abhorrent names.

Imagine taking a beloved toy away from a six year old, just to replace it later with a similar one, all to make profit.

It’s heartbreaking, and its wrong.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought the only person in the wrong was Jose.

And others agreed that he was being greedy.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out that the real victim of this was Sofia.

Jose is way out of order here, and is pushing to exploit his own child and his niece for profit.

Sure, if the kids had agreed in the initial gift opening to sell the brown one, that would be one thing.

But both girls got the doll they wanted – and it doesn’t matter how much either is worth, they’ve got the items that make them happy, and that’s what gifting is about.

But Jose? His behavior is disgusting.

