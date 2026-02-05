Delivery Shopper Accepted A No-Tip Order, But A Customer Became Irate And Started Berating Him

Delivery work can be challenging, especially if customers are rude.

In this story, an app shopper took an order from a customer who needed some shampoo and conditioner bottles.

He told the customer that some items were out of stock, but the customer immediately insulted him through chat.

He realized he won’t win in the situation, so he made a decision that somehow gave him a good way out.

No shampoo for you! This happened today. I’m a shopper via one of the various apps people use to order whatever they want with delivery included. I have a hard and fast rule of no tip, no trip. But there is one exception to this rule when the stars align and the conditions are perfect. If it’s my last shop of the day and the delivery address will be along my route home.

One such offer came through, and it met the requirements. Less than a handful of items. No tip offered. It would put me near home after the delivery. The first two of the five items were a very expensive boutique brand of shampoo and conditioner. On the shelf were two bottles of shampoo and no corresponding conditioner.

I took a photo. I sent it via the customer chat and informed them the store was sold out of the conditioner. The customer responded immediately with, “You are stupid. I can see it in the photo.” I then took another photo that showed the empty shelf. The item price tag on the shelf was visible. I explained again that they had one, but not the other.

The customer doubled down. This became a no-win situation for me. I knew that a bad rating was coming if I completed this order. As no tip was offered up front, it was guaranteed that no tip would be added after. So, I didn’t respond at all. I cancelled the shop.

When a driver cancels, it immediately gets sent out to another driver. Knowing this, I did the next best thing. I took the remaining two bottles of shampoo. I relocated them behind some Legos in the toy aisles on my way out of the store. The next shopper can now hopefully send them a photo of the empty shelf void of both items.

