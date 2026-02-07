Drama-Prone New Employee Played The Victim And Stole Credit For Her Colleague’s Work, So Her Erratic Behavior Led To A Very Quick Firing

Not every workplace implosion happens slowly — some people sprint straight toward it!

After a new employee arrived and turned minor issues into formal grievances while claiming credit for other people’s work, one team watched the warning signs stack up.

And one final act sealed her fate.

Keep reading for the full story!

New co-worker just speedran herself to a termination I work in a fairly corporate environment in a mid-level job. We had a new hire who came in and, for some reason, made every single thing a massive drama despite just walking in the door.

This new hire would always make mountains out of molehills.

She would start to cry and claim that people were “victimizing” her, without ever saying what they were actually doing. She blatantly stole my work on a project, changed a few fields and fonts in a sheet, and then claimed she had “streamlined” it and was entitled to 50% of the credit.

She seemed to make herself the victim in every scenario.

She would raise formal grievances about multiple people on the team for making her feel bad about messing something up, when in reality it simply had to be addressed and corrected. She felt bad about it, and therefore she believed she was the victim. I’m heavily against any workplace bullying, but this was far from that.

But then she did something really bad.

The final straw seems to have come when she invited herself to an office on the other side of the country and made advances toward a senior director who is married. She’s now been fired for misconduct. Have you ever had a colleague like this who basically just crashes out?

There’s a fine line between advocating for yourself and sabotaging your own career.

Some people really just lie their way to the top.

Other times, the firing comes from the person’s own hubris.

Actually doing your job really should be the bare minimum.

Some people really just don’t think before acting.

Some crash outs are entirely self-inflicted.

