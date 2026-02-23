Driver Noticed An Inconsiderate Neighbor Ignoring Parking Boundaries, So A Strategic Parking Move Restored The Balance

Good neighbors give each other space — especially in tight parking spots.

So when one driver grew tired of his inconsiderate neighbor slowly claiming more of the space between their cars, he decided to get a little petty.

And his response spoke louder than any note on a windshield ever could.

Parking neighbour correction I have assigned parking, and mine is in a block for two beside each other. It’s just me in the car, and I always back in, so I’m usually tight on the edge on the passenger side, leaving lots of room for doors to open safely.

At first, the parking situation was working out fine.

My parking neighbor drives in, so we have the driver’s doors facing each other, and he had been parking tight on the passenger side too as he’s also single, which worked out great.

But then the neighbor lost sight of boundaries.

He eventually started parking closer and closer to the line, making the situation less ideal, but still workable. Nothing to raise a fuss about. One day he parked with a tire on the paint line, and when I arrived I felt disrespected. He crossed the line.

So the driver decided to fight back in his own way.

I didn’t back in this time. I drove in as tight to the line as I could without being on it. My passenger door was inches from his driver’s door. I could get out and in, but he would be forced to use his passenger door to get in.

The neighbor seemed to take notice, but the driver wasn’t done making his point.

The next day, he parked close to the other edge away from the paint like I always did, but I parked the new way again for one more night to communicate it wasn’t a one-off. I parked regularly from then on, as did my neighbor, tight on the passenger side with lots of room between our cars.

Now that’s one way to send a message.

What did Reddit have to say about this petty revenge?

Some people just refuse to learn their lesson.

This commenter has a different perspective.

It’s somewhat possible this neighbor had a good reason for being in a hurry?

Sometimes the best communication comes without words.

A little pettiness goes a long way!

