February 3, 2026 at 10:48 am

‘Efficiency at its finest.’ – An iPhone Owner Used Her Device’s Camera In A Very Funny Way

by Matthew Gilligan

Now, this is a perfect example of someone using their head!

A TikTokker named Katelyn posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks why she should potentially be considered for a job at NASA.

The text overlay says everything you need to know about Katelyn’s genius…

It reads, “Using the iPhone 17 pro camera zoom to check how long is left on my oven pizza all the way from the living room.”

In the video’s caption, Katelyn wrote, “I’ve peaked.”

Impressive!

Check out the video.

I’ve peaked

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

She is one smart cookie!

Categories: STORIES

