Emergency Workers Were Told They Couldn’t Wait In Their Quarters Between Emergency Calls, So They Parked Their Vehicle In The Middle Of An Intersection

People who work in emergency services need to have a place to relax, unwind, and prepare between calls. And if you’ve ever been to a fire station, you’ll notice that there are places for the brave men and women who work there to sleep, eat, and chill out…because that job is stressful!

In this story, an EMS worker talked about what happened when they and their fellow workers were put in an unnecessary predicament by their boss.

Read on and find out what went down.

I parked exactly where you told me to. “I work at an EMS agency and a decade ago one of our bosses who has an outright hostility towards my coworkers and just sits in an office all day decided our out of chute times and late responses were because we just don’t go on calls and not due to short staffing and lack of equipment to go in service with. Our post in the one town has a proper quarters with furniture, bathrooms, TV, microwave, fridge, etc. Well apparently per the boss, we were late because we took our time and had to get dressed every call and go to the bathroom after the tones sounded and his poor management was entirely our fault.

This wasn’t true at all.

This was nonsense and we were basically always ready but often times responding from out of town due to covering multiple areas at once. So he proposed a new “punishment” post a mile down the street at a busy intersection where we were supposed to sit in either a car dealerships lot or a gas station. We had very good relationships with these businesses and asked them to complain about our loitering to which they did. Well bossman didn’t care and told us to figure it out, we aren’t going back to sitting down all day.

This is ridiculous.

We work 12 hour shifts and access to quarters in between calls is not asking much and that certainly wasn’t why we missed response times, it was poor resource management on his part. Since we were posted at this intersection, 3 lanes going each direction, we decided we would just throw our lights on and sit in the middle of the intersection until our next call. That lasted about half an hour before a cop showed up who we knew very well and who in fact used to work with us. He thought it was hysterical and at our request called dispatch to ask what was happening and we told them over the radio to which the supervisor also thought it was completely appropriate given the directive and complaints.

It worked!

After a 45 second long conversation with the bossman’s direct manager that post was abolished and our quarters were returned. That particular boss isn’t involved in operational decisions any more and they don’t really let him interact with the field crews.”

They showed their boss the error of his ways in a hurry!

