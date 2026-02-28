Employee Deals With Various Calls Daily, So He Gets Tired Of Entitled Customers Demanding He Listen To Recorded Voice Prompts That Promise Freebies

Customer service often comes with unrealistic expectations from toxic customers.

The following story involves an employee who sometimes deals with demanding customers.

They wanted him to listen to old calls or recorded prompts that supposedly promised credits or free stuff.

When told no, some customers completely lose it.

“Just listen to the calls!” I get so sick and tired of customers asking me to listen to previous calls. They supposedly want me to hear a representative promise a credit. Or they want me to hear someone tell them they can get free crap they cannot actually get. It happens all the time.

This employee does not have access to recorded calls.

The recording says, “Your call may be monitored or recorded.” It does not say your call will be recorded. We, phone jockeys, do not have access to listen to any calls. That is just how it works. And even if we did, what am I supposed to do? Put you on hold for 10 to 20 minutes while I listen to an entire call or two. I am sure management would be thrilled. 🙄

Most customers would let it go, but some wouldn’t.

It makes no sense. No, I cannot send you call recordings. Talk to a lawyer if you want those. Most customers would let it go when I told them the call they wanted was not recorded. The ones who did not eventually hung up after the following.

And these customers would curse and call him names.

They were calling me incompetent and cussing me out. Some were threatening to sue my company. Or… all of the above. Fun times, fun times. 😛

Entitled customers think they can always get what they want.

