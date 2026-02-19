Employee Couldn’t Stand His Office White Elephant Gift Exchange, So He Secretly Sabotaged It Every Year Hoping HR Emails Would Finally End It

Office gift exchanges are supposed to be fun and harmless.

The following story involves an employee who hates and disagrees with the “White Elephant” gift exchange in the office.

While employees are not required to join, the pressure among the teams makes it difficult to opt out.

So year after year, he anonymously added increasingly unhinged gifts to derail the tradition.

The Office White Elephant Gift Exchange Should Not be Mandatory I hate “white elephant” office gift exchanges. Every year, our team joins and competes with two other groups on our floor. Participation is not mandatory. But there is a distinct message that everyone is expected to be a part of this team-building exercise. The combined group is large enough that anyone can add a gift anonymously.

This man had been secretly sabotaging the White Elephant office gift exchange.

For the past few years, I have been secretly sabotaging the exchange. I am doing this in the hopes we will switch to “Secret Santa.” That way, I can opt out. My petty revenge is that, every year, I contribute a “nice” gift obviously from me. I also include one or two anonymously given “bad” gifts. Every year, I get a little bolder. I go a little farther.

He had been adding bad gifts over the years.

Here is what I have contributed for the past few years. In 2021, I put a potato inside an iPhone box. I shrink-wrapped it. That was the gift. In 2022, I added a Bible from a used bookstore. I also added a toy American flag. I included a red MAGA hat I found in a parking lot. The next day, HR sent an office-wide email about politics in the workplace.

In 2023, I added toy handcuffs. I added a cheap eye mask. I added a cat toy I modified to look like a riding crop. The next day, HR sent another office-wide email. In 2024, I added a bottle of Robitussin. I added a bottle of Night Train. I added a copy of the National Enquirer. That was the gift.

Now, he's thinking about adding cigarettes and fake eyelashes.

Our white elephant exchange is next week. I am thinking about giving a carton of cigarettes. I am also thinking about giving a set of fake eyelashes.

Sometimes, it takes a couple of awful gifts to send a clear message.

