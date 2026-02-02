Employee Refused To Search A Coworker’s Inbox For Invoice Details, So They Got Mad When They Wouldn’t Do Her Job For Her

Office entitlement had a way of turning simple tasks into dramatic episodes.

So when one employee told a coworker to check the email they’d already sent, the coworker insisted she “needed help” and expected the work to be done for her.

What should’ve been a quick email search ended with the coworker throwing a petty fit.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Coworker started lecturing me because I didn’t want to do her job for her A coworker came into my office to ask me to write info on some invoices. I told her I sent her all this information by email. She said she needs help with it.

The task was very simple — and it wasn’t something her coworker should have needed help with.

I did the same action she was supposed to do: did a search in the email. I wrote the info on a few invoices, but left the last one to go over with her to understand why she had difficulties to find it herself. When I came to her office and told her I wanted to go over it with her, she said, “Never mind. Leave it.”

But that was far from the end of it.

After 15 minutes or so, I received a call from her in which she started to scold me for not doing this action for her. She started saying stuff like, “Nothing would have happened to you if you wrote it” and “If someone asks for your help you should help just like I always reply if you have any questions”.

She knows she behaves much more professionally than this woman.

I told her that nothing would have happened to her too if she she wrote it, and that I never ask her for things I can do myself. That every thing I ever asked her was directly related to her responsibilities at work. Never was a thing I was supposed to do myself and just decided to ask her, or anyone else, to do for me. I’m sure nothing of this penetrated her thick skull. I’m still ticked off at her audacity and her feeling of entitlement.

She tried to offer guidance, but all this coworker seemed to want was free labor.

What did Reddit make of all this?

It’s time to start a paper trail.

The coworker’s supervisor really needs to know about this inappropriate behavior,

It’s time to get real corporate on this woman.

In grown-up workplaces, everyone needs to pull their own weight.

If “help” meant “do my job for me,” then yeah… hard pass.

