Employee Revealed The Monthly Premium Of A 2025 Cadillac Escalade And Watched A Customer Realize Leasing A $150,000 Car Came With Reality Checks

Luxury cars often come with luxury-sized bills.

The following story involves a man working for an insurance company.

A customer called wanting to insure his brand-new luxury vehicle.

But once the monthly premium was revealed, denial quickly set in.

It’s not my job to advise your financial decisions Guy calls in today and wants to insure a 2025 Cadillac Escalade ESV. He is currently in the process of getting a lease for it at the dealership. Guy already has two cars on his policy. They are a 2014 Toyota and a 2008 Subaru. He is leasing this one just to drive to work and put about 3,500 miles a year on it.

After going through the process of listing the car on his policy, I can see the eye-watering premium on this car. The car is worth 150 thousand dollars, by the way. It is 450 dollars a month for this monstrosity. Of course, the guy is in complete denial and tells me to “go back and change those numbers.” He acts like he is not signing a contract on a car that is worth more than some houses.

By the way, there are not any numbers to change. This guy is leasing a 150k car on minimum coverages and maxed out deductibles. After basically telling him that it is what it is for this kind of car, he wants to pretend he can afford. He ends up not adding the car. He says he will call other companies for a “fairer price.” 😀

Turns out you can’t budget-shop your way out of a six-figure SUV.

