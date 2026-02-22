February 21, 2026 at 11:48 pm

Employee Took A Job With Flexible Hours, But She Realized It Meant Being Available Constantly And Having Her Time Treated As Company Property

by Heide Lazaro

Modern work culture often blurs the line between personal time and work time.

The following story involves an employee who accepted a job advertised with flexible hours.

But instead of having control over her schedule, she receives messages late at night, on days off, and even after working hours.

Managers and coworkers even act surprised whenever she tries to set boundaries.

Why Do Companies Act Like “Flexible Hours” Means We Should Be Available All Day

I swear “flexible hours” has become the biggest lie in modern work culture.

When companies advertise it, you think it means you get to manage your own time.

But once you start the job, it suddenly means they can message you anytime.

They expect instant replies and act surprised when you actually log out at the end of your shift.

This woman thinks this kind of work culture is being normalized.

The worst part is how normalized it has become.

Managers send messages late at night with quick questions.

Coworkers ask for help on your day off.

HR acts confused when you say you are not available outside your scheduled hours.

She has decided she’s done pretending it’s okay.

It is like boundaries do not exist anymore.

At this point, I am convinced that flexible just means “We own your time.

Even when we are not paying you.”

Honestly, I am done pretending it is okay.

Funny how “flexible hours” sometimes mean “always available.”

