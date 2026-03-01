Employee Took On Multiple Roles In A Media Company Without Promotion, So Now She Feels Stuck And Doesn’t Know How To Get Out Of It

Job stability matters, especially in volatile industries.

In this story, a woman works in the media and has spent years doing multiple roles without receiving a promotion or a raise.

Her boss is also micromanaging her, so she feels undervalued and neglected.

I need help finding a way to tell my job I’m not willing to do the work of 3-4 people anymore without risking getting fired. I work in media. It’s no surprise to anyone that layoffs happen pretty constantly in the industry. I’ve been trying to leave my job for something more stable for two years now. I have submitted countless applications. I went through eight interview processes. I still have no luck yet.

This woman does editorial, social, video, and radio for the company.

I was hired to do editorial. Because our company likes to squeeze as much work as possible out of as few people as possible, I also do social, video, and radio. All for the same brand. Other companies have entire teams dedicated to each of these departments. Before anyone blames me, the reason I accepted other responsibilities over the last few years was because I was hoping I’d get promoted. I hoped I’d be able to specialize in one of those things. But that hasn’t happened. It is unlikely to ever happen.

She has finally reached her limit.

There’s no growth here. There is certainly no salary increase to reflect the amount of roles I’ve taken on. I don’t know if or when this job search will ever end. I don’t know if I’ll be the next on the chopping block since I’m approaching my seventh year here. But I am not willing to do this many different jobs anymore. I need a way to communicate that to my managers. I need to do it without risking getting fired for “unwillingness.”

She couldn’t work for her direct manager anymore.

The thing is, both my managers have also taken on responsibilities they shouldn’t have. So I anticipate their reaction would be, “We all have. It’s what we have to do.” On top of all of that, my direct manager sucks. She drains the remaining soul out of me by micromanaging and being passive aggressive. And then trying to be friends and talk about life in Slack all the time.

Now, she feels stuck and burnt out.

I feel stuck. I feel worthless. I feel undervalued, burnt out, and taken advantage of. I feel like I’m not meant to do anything good with my life anymore.

Wearing too many hats can lead to feeling stuck and burnt out.

