Employee Was Interrupted Mid Bathroom Break By A Boss’s Public Accusation, So She Questioned Reporting The Incident To HR

Workplace boundaries exist for a reason, especially when it comes to privacy.

So when one employee was interrupted mid–bathroom break by a boss demanding answers about her parking situation, an already uncomfortable moment turned humiliating fast.

WIBTA If I report my boss to HR for following me into the bathroom. I just need to know if I’m blowing this out of proportion. Anyway, I was using the restroom at my job. This restroom is also used by the public and has stalls.

It was at that moment she heard what no employee on the toilet wants to hear.

I was in a stall when I heard the door burst open and my boss yelling my name. I was literally on the toilet as this was happening. I gave a very confused “yes,” and she started yelling, asking if I parked my car in a place we aren’t supposed to. I did not.

Needless to say, this made her quite humiliated.

I said no, still in the stall and very uncomfortable. When I came out of the stall, the patrons were staring at me, and I felt very embarrassed.

Now she’s contemplating whether to get HR involved.

That’s the whole event, and I just want to know if I would be taking things too far if I asked HR to speak to her about it. The bathroom is a very private place, and I feel it was inappropriate of her to follow me in there instead of waiting for me to come out. She embarrassed me, and I don’t feel okay with it. AITA?

Yikes! Talk about a pushy boss.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This behavior was completely and utterly uncalled for.

Even a truly urgent matter could have waited until she was out of the bathroom.

This user thinks a call to HR is completely justified.

This kind of invasion of privacy deserves to be reprimanded.

Privacy at work should be a given, not a privilege.

