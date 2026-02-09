Employee Was Severely Ill At Their Job, But Their Work Mandated They Use PTO Or Come In

Very few people learned anything about sickness etiquette despite the nature of the past few years.

What would you do if your job forced you to come in despite being seriously ill? One person vented about their employer’s antiquated approach to sickness on Reddit.

Here are the details.

Being sick at work is torture This is my 2nd time sick in a few weeks span, due to my child bringing home the disease of the month from Pre-K. My main gripe right now is a stubborn stuffy nose.

The most common, but somehow devastating affliction.

It’s torture sitting at a desk all day in a place with no airflow. I have to keep excusing myself to the bathroom just so I can breathe for a bit.

This makes focusing on work nearly impossible.

Trust me, if I had sick time, I would’ve called in today. Sadly, I only get 5 days of PTO a year into the job, and that’s still months away. I love the US!

Promoting this type of work environment is toxic and dangerous. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Far too many people could immediately relate.

Others were disgusted by the nature of the story.

One person couldn’t fathom why things are still this way.

Another person shared an ominous memory.

Some commenters could even relate in real time.

The real contagion is toxic work culture.

