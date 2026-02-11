Employee Went On A Last-Minute, Three-Hour Work Trip With His Female Boss, But When She Confessed Her Attraction To Him On The Drive Home, He Reported Her To HR

When professionalism goes out the window, work relationships can get complicated fast.

So when one man’s boss invited him to a last-minute out-of-town meeting, she used the drive home to reveal her inappropriate feelings for him.

And by Monday, the cordial vibe was gone and replaced with HR paperwork.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for going to HR? My boss (46F) asked me (36m) to join her for a meeting in a city three hours away. I had done one of these trips with her before, however it was on my schedule week prior.

The request threw him off, but in the interest of keeping his job, he played along.

In this case I was given less than one days notice and was a little annoyed since I had not planned on this, and I’d be missing a day of work. However since she’s my boss, I didn’t really look at it as an option and I joined her on the trip.

There were hints the conversation would soon turn awkward.

As we were chatting on the drive down, she mentioned that she will have to manage a different team at some point because she has a conflict of interest with our team. I wasn’t sure what it meant but I didn’t ask and we moved on.

But that’s when his boss dropped the real bombshell

The meeting went fine, however on the drive home she said “remember when I said I had a conflict of interest in managing this team?

I’m not sure if it’s just the lock down making me crazy, but since we’ve been working together I’ve started to feel a really strong connection towards you and very strong attraction, And I wonder if you are feeling it too or if it’s just me?”

He tries to let her down easy, but has a hard time maintaining his cool.

I nervously laughed and told her that’s flattering but I have a girlfriend (she’s also married) and she then told me “thanks for giving me the answers I needed”. We sat in extremely awkward silence for a while, and she said “ you know what, forget I said anything, erase it from your memory”. I told her “I’m not gonna lie, this is very uncomfortable, and we still have to sit in this car for an hour.”

She tries to backtrack, but the damage is already done.

She said she could cancel our one on one meetings moving forward if that would make me more comfortable, and asked me what we should do. I told her “do what you need to do, but I’m not a part of this conversation.” She ask me again please not to tell anyone we work with, and said if I decide to go to HR to let her know so she can be ready. I said I didn’t want to do that because I don’t want drama at work.

The rest of the car ride dragged on, and he wondered what his next move should be.

We sat in very awkward silence for an hour, until we finally got back to her place and I got my car and drove home. I wasn’t sure how to move forward, how I was going to face her the following week and pretend nothing happened? I got lots of advice over the weekend, consensus was go to HR on Monday.

That’s when his boss mysteriously called out.

Monday morning, before I even spoke to HR, she sent a message to our team saying “something came up, and I will need to take a week off to address personal matters”. She’s never done this, I assumed it was about me.

So he decided this was his chance to act.

At that point I went to HR and told everything that happened. My boss was placed on leave for 3 weeks while I was transitioned to a new team. AITA here?

She crossed the line, and he did what he had to do.

Did Reddit agree?

Although it was awkward, this user affirms he did the right thing.

This boss chose the absolute worst timing.

It was important to report her before she managed to meddle in the narrative.

Her behavior pretty much ruined their professional relationship.

The most awkward car ride of his life.

