Employee Won Best Dressed At A Company Party In A Handmade Gown, But One HR Complaint About Her Dancing Got Her Fired

Office holiday parties promise fun, but they often came with strings attached.

So when one employee handcrafted a show-stopping gown, won Best Dressed, and did a quick performance-inspired victory walk, one uncomfortable attendee complained to HR.

What started as a well-earned moment in the spotlight ended in a cold meeting behind closed doors.

I got called into HR for “inappropriate dancing” at the company holiday party. Still annoyed Every year, my company hosts a big, formal holiday party with a Best Dressed competition. This year, I decided to go for it.

I’ve been sewing my own clothing for a few years now, and occasionally do costumes for drag and burlesque shows. In working on the costumes, I’ve learned a lot of “couture” techniques in gown-making (lots of feathers and beads and sparkle in both communities). But I haven’t had the chance to make myself something wearable using anything I’d learned. The holiday party felt like the right time to make myself something beautiful and show it off.

I ended up making a floor-length, satin gown with a big bow in the back, matching opera gloves, and a sparkly white faux fur stole. It was significantly less glittery than initially planned. But once the base came together, I decided I liked the look of the satin undisturbed and left it alone.

The dress was a big hit. It was glamorous, I felt beautiful in it, and people were shocked that I had made it myself. I won Best Dressed Overall.

Every time someone won, they got to go out onto the dance floor and do a little fashion walk, spin around, answer a couple questions, then go and sit down. When it was my turn to walk, I did a few things I’ve seen at burlesque shows, drag shows, and probably a few old Hollywood movies. I did the slow side-step with wavy arms. I shrugged off the stole to better show off the bow and looked down over my shoulder. I think I did a three-step turn at some point. Nothing racy or inappropriate, and less than a minute long.

Anyway, someone reported it to HR. I got called in a few days after the party and told that my “dancing” had made “people” (I asked if there were multiple reports, they said there was only one) uncomfortable.

They gave me the “work parties are still work” speech and let me go. They didn’t even really give me a chance to say anything. I’m so frustrated.

The dress was work party-appropriate, my walk was work party-appropriate, and no one has said a single negative thing to my face. I’m still proud of myself and the dress, but it feels like majorly misplaced effort. What a cruddy way to start the break and end the work year.

