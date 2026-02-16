Entitled Mom Demanded The Disabled Seat For Her Family, So This Man With A Disability Gave Up His Seat And Got A Sweet Revenge

Karma avenges the good guys.

This man with a limp was sitting on the disabled train seat when an entitled mom demanded he give up his seat for her family. He complied, but chose not to tell them that they were in the wrong carriage.

Read the full story below.

Entitled Mom Demands Disabled Seat, Then Misses Her Flight Train An interesting thing happened to me today. The local train is set up in a way, that it goes as a full train for 90% of the line, then splits into two trains in the end, one going to the suburbs and one going to the airport. So far so good. I was on the part that goes to the suburbs, like usual, today. Currently, there is a holiday season here, so there are lots of people with suitcases around who want to go to the airport. And almost every day, I see people who enter the rear part of the train towards the suburbs by mistake. I usually help those people out and tell them when they can best change to get into the front part of the train to the airport. You can easily spot them with a big suitcase looking a bit out of place. But today was different.

An entitled family made this man give up his seat.

I have a bit of a limp on my right leg, so I’m pretty slow and usually sit in the disabled seat, which makes it easier for me to get in and out of the train. Cue the entitled family. Now today, a big family, all with suitcases entered (Mom, Dad, 2 kids, and Grandma) the train and started arguing about whether the train goes to the airport or not, with Mom being very sure it goes to the airport, and they are all wrong. Looking for seats, they were coming over towards me. I was pretty much sitting alone. Mom came up to me and told me that I should get up and make room for them, told me I was sitting in a family part and should not be sitting there.

He did what they asked, but neglected to tell them one important piece of information.

To be honest, I would have made room for them anyway, but I only smiled at them and got up without another word. But Mom was not done yet. She told me off about how rude I am and that I should look out for people who actually need those spots Dad pulled her to the side and just pointed out my limp, and that I am probably disabled, she only looked at me like sour grapes, just a very insincere apology. I was staying quiet towards them, moving a couple of seats over, and watching with somewhat malicious delight as they realized they were in the wrong part of the train and missed the last station to switch over.

They got what they deserved.

What a privilege to watch karma work in real time.

