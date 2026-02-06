‘Super lucky for these special moments together.’ – Every Family Has Different Traditions For Christmas, And This Family’s New Tradition Has Gone Absolutely Viral

Making family holiday traditions can be a lot of fun, and when one TikToker posted what her family did this year, the internet loved it.

She shared it with the world, and it got millions of views.

The video begins with the family gathered together, and the grandma says, “Ok, everybody is getting some cash. The rules is, you have to spend it all, you have to spend it all on yourself. You have to find something that you want, something that you need, and something for your own personal growth and development.”

What a sweet idea.

Then she says, “$200, $200 for you, you have $200, and I have $200. Keep everything in the bag, and Christmas morning, we are all going to reveal our gifts to each other.”

The dad says, “Everybody has to explain what their want was, what their need was, and what their personal development item was.”

This seems like a lot of fun.

The TikToker is then at the mall, and she says, “Ok, I’m thinking Sephora for a want. Need, I can also do that, skin care, that can be a need. And then personal development, I’m going to think on that one.”

They show a bunch of other shopping. The TikToker ends up with a new wallet for her need, some skin care items for her want, and then her personal development was really cool. She explained, “Ok, I think for my personal development one, I’ve been talking about doing a half-marathon for a while.” And then she explained, “I could use the money to sign up for the half-marathon. I think I might do that, actually.”

She got some great stuff.

The video ended with the family all back together, and someone says, “Love you guys. We are so happy that we could all be together.”

This family clearly loves each other; it is great to see.

