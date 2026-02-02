Excited Son Wanted To Celebrate The Holidays With His Family, But His Parents Were Sick And Didn’t Want To Pitch In

Sometimes having different interest from your family members can get tricky. Especially during the holiday season!

WIBTA if I just gave my parents Gift cards for Christmas? Hey there, I’ve posted a couple times but this time its about family. I (26m) am just tired with my parents as I’ve tried to keep the traditions to even do holidays anymore.

My parents (56f and 59m) have just given up on doing any holidays at all No Halloween, No Thanksgiving (my favorite Holiday) and especially No Christmas. I live with them due to certain personal conditions I don’t wanna mention but I am trying to leave. But as I’ve lived with them the past 8 years, I’ve been trying to keep the spirits of the holidays alive by trying to get them to participate because to me it means everything to me, my family isn’t perfect but these last few years its fractured a bit to unrelated reasons I wont discuss.

This year I tried to make it a point to bring as much holiday cheer as I could but I could barely manage to get them to sit at a table for thanksgiving let alone even hand out candy for Halloween. For December I wanted to try and kick it up to 11 for Christmas to bring back some cheer. But due to unfortunate events I’ve been either Bed ridden sick for weeks or packed from morning to night with nothing but Traveling work from my job where I couldn’t even get a spare thought to go get gifts for everyone.

Now that I have a few days left to Christmas I wanted to try and get the Decorations down and still celebrate Christmas. When I told my parents they both did nothing but try to discourage me from even doing anything for Christmas cause 1. I still work Christmas so I wouldn’t be able to enjoy the entire thing and 2. They were leaving to some other family party that I wouldn’t even be able to attend cause of work. At one point they called me childish and throwing a tantrum for wanting this. I stormed out and slept at my sisters house who gave me a hand after that.

At this point while Christmas shopping I don’t even have to energy to try and pick out really thoughtful gifts anymore like I do every year. If they don’t want the joy of Christmas or even appreciate my attempts I guess they I shouldn’t put effort into the gifts either? Would I be the AH if I just got everyone gifts cards?

