Father Corrects His Wife’s Friend During A Dinner Conversation, And Now She Refuses To Come Back Because He’s Raising A Rude And Disrespectful Child

Sometimes, standing up for your kid feels right in the moment, even when everyone else thinks you should let it go.

Imagine your dinner guest corrected your child in a condescending way and then doubled down after being proven wrong. What would you do? Would you stand by and listen, so you can correct the situation after the person has gone? Or would you immediately pull up the facts and prove your child right?

In the following story, one father finds himself in this situation and decides to stand up for his son. Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for telling my wife’s friend I don’t have to see her in the classroom to know she’s a horrible teacher? My wife’s friend was supposed to come watch fireworks with us tonight, but she just texted my wife that she isn’t coming because I’m a nasty person who encourages my child to be rude and disrespectful. My wife and I just had a small argument about the situation that ended with her pulling a Big Lebowski on me and saying I don’t have to be wrong to be an *******. That’s true, but I think her friend is the *******, not me.

His son had a good idea for her.

So, what happened was my wife’s friend was at our house for dinner. She’s a teacher, and she complains about it a lot. She says the parents are impossible to deal with, the administration is not supportive, everyone has an opinion on curriculum, and the kids don’t listen. I include these complaints as context for the discussion. She told my wife she was working on her lesson plan for February and Black History Month and that she was making a fact sheet about Martin Luther King Jr for her kids. Our son, who is a huge Star Trek fan, said that she should include the fact that MLKJ was a Star Trek fan.

Then, the problem started.

My wife’s friend, with a very patronizing tone and expression, I might add, said that maybe he would have been if he’d still been alive when it aired. My son said that he was, and that he used to watch it with his daughters. My wife’s friend said that he died before the show aired. I told her she was wrong and my son was right. She said I was a perfect example of a parent who can’t acknowledge when her child was wrong. I said no, you’re a perfect example of a teacher who assumes she knows everything and can’t connect with her students because she doesn’t respect them.

He just couldn’t let it go.

My wife forced us all to change the topic. After dessert, I pulled up a YouTube video where Nichelle Nichols was talking about talking to MLKJ about Star Trek. I showed it to everyone. My wife’s friend asked why I couldn’t let the topic lie. I said I didn’t want my son to feel like he was wrong for sharing facts he knows about his interests. My wife’s friend said I don’t know what it’s like to be a teacher. I said I don’t, but I know she’s a bad one. She said I’d never seen her in the classroom. I said I didn’t need to because I see how she is in her daily life, and people are who they are regardless of where they are. So my wife’s argument is I’m an ******* for bringing the topic back up after it was settled. She said I could have played the video for our son after her friend left and taught him about giving others grace and not needing external validation. I disagree and think it is important our kid knows we will always stand up for him. AITA?

Yikes! His poor wife! Being stuck in the middle like that is never fun.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

According to this reader, they would never invite her back.

Here’s a bit more insight into the boy’s fact.

Interesting point.

This is how someone else would’ve handled it.

Standing up for your child is right, and his wife should actually take note of what happened here.

