Ford Driver Pulled Up Next To A Vehicle The Same Unique Color As His, But The Driver Started Screaming And Demanded He Paint His Truck A New Color

Every now and then, you run into someone who thinks the world was made custom for them.

So, what would you do if you pulled up next to someone at a stoplight, and suddenly, they started yelling at you for copying their car color?

Would you yell back at them? Or would you just sit there and laugh it off?

In the following story, a Ford owner finds himself in this situation and still laughs about it. Here’s what happened.

Lady yells at me because my car is the same color as hers This happened at a stoplight a couple of weeks ago, and it still makes me giggle. I drive a 2019 Ford Ranger in a color called “Hot Chili Pepper Red.” It’s an orange/red color that turns out to be a candy-coated orange over red. It’s one of their “expensive upgrade” colors, which is pretty rare because nobody wants to pay an extra $750 for it. I didn’t either, but I got a deal on the truck. I happened to pull up next to a new Bronco in the same color, and the lady driving was pretty excited. Turns out her “excited” was extremely mad because my truck was the same color as hers. According to her, it was a limited edition color that was exclusive to a certain package in the Bronco that year, and I was copying her.

In hindsight, he should’ve recorded it.

She accused me of painting my truck to copy her car and demanded that I change it back. She really hit the high notes on the word “demand.” All of this happened at a stoplight, and I just sat there watching this grown adult lose her ever-loving-mind at me over the color of our cars. Only later did it occur to me that I should have recorded it. Given that there are around 10 or 12 different factory colors in a maker’s entire lineup, I’m not sure how she thought this was a color unique to her. I know the higher-end badges, like Porsche, will make a custom color for you, but this is Ford. The company that once offered cars in any color you like as long as it’s black. I feel like she’s gonna have a lot of problems in life.

