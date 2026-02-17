Friend Repeatedly Calls Her “A Mom” For Supporting Her Boyfriend, So She Finally Snaps At Her

An 18-year-old got into an argument with her friend after repeatedly being told she was “babying” her boyfriend.

What started as offhand comments about celebrating small wins escalated after the friend criticized her for helping her boyfriend with a medical issue, and the confrontation finally boiled over at a party.

AITA for yelling at my friend for insisting I was babying my bf? This was caused by the lead up of a few events, those being that one time my(18f) bf (18m) was taking his license test. He had failed on his first try (pretty dumb reason too, didnt clear his blind spot when entering a bike lane to turning lane, he didn’t know going trough the bike lane counted as a lane) and was a little anxious about taking it again. On the day he was taking it he had kept texting me about how he was nevous about the test, and I was with a friend (18f), and we have both had our licenses since 16.

He passed on his second attempt and when he told me I responded very enthusiastically telling him I was proud of him and she said I shouldn’t be proud and that he was a grown man and should’ve had it by then, I was a little annoyed but just told her I was tryna be super supportive cause I knew he was anxious. Then another time, he sent me a picture of a thing at work talking about his good customer service, because some customer mentioned his name in those surveys on the receipts you get and that was the first good review thing he had gotten. Again, trying to be a nice supportive gf I responded enthusiastically and again my friend told me I was acting like his mom because I kept saying how proud I was. These both happened within the last 2 months.

Further context: my bf has eczema (skin condition that makes you itch, he has a cream that helps sooth the itch), especially on his back. All 3 of us were at another friends house for a party and the 3 of us were going to sleepover along with a few others. My bf can put excema cream on his back but obviously for his back it’s a little hard, so I put my hands under his shirt and put his excema cream on for him on his back. Later that night, she had told me that I had to stop babying my boyfriend and that putting his lotion on for him was so odd and that it made him look incompetent. and I looked like a “mom at a pool”.

I wasn’t trying to ruin my night and I told her to fing leave it and that I hated being badgered for being supportive, especially at a party. She texted me the next day saying how offended she was by what I said and that I was really rude. I haven’t responded and I feel really bad and I think I messed up but at the same time it feels like she was trying to be difficult.

