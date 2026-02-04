Friendly Rural Neighbors Parked A Camper Near A Shared Driveway, So A Homeowner Faced The Awkward Reality Of Enforcing Property Lines

Even friendly neighbors can test your limits when property lines get blurry.

When one landowner noticed a neighbor’s camper parked a little too close to their shared gravel driveway, it forced an uncomfortable debate over boundaries.

Keep reading for the full story.

WAITAH? Issue with neighbors We like our neighbors. We each have lots that are 12.5 acres or more. Our property goes across our street, and we are in a rural area. Our neighbors use a gravel drive that goes from the road to their barn through our property.

But here’s where the issue comes in.

Their barn is very close to our property line. A couple of weeks ago, they parked a camper on what appears to be our property next to the gravel drive. They do have an easement for the gravel drive.

The land owners wonder what the best course of action is.

WIBTA if I asked them to move the camper off our property once I absolutely verify it is on our land? I don’t want to create bad blood, but I also don’t want their stuff on our property.

Sounds like a property survey would give this land owner a bit more peace of mind.

What did Reddit think?

With matters like this, it pays to be polite.

Perhaps these neighbors deserve the benefit of the doubt.

This commenter offers another thing to think about.

The best way to sort this out is definitely with a land survey.

Good fences make good neighbors, but clear conversations work just as well.

