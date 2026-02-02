Gamer Recommends A Game For His Friend’s Livestream, But He Hates It And Insults Him Throughout The Event

When a friend turns on you it can take you by surprise. When they turn on you around others, it can enrage you.

See how this gamer used a livestream to get back at his friend.

AITA for ruining my friend’s livestream because he complained about the game I invited him to play? I have a friend who is a streamer. He does livestreams as a hobby and he dreams of making a profit from it. We have been friends for almost 3 years and because we live in different countries, we have only met each other 2 times in person. We both love to play video games and that’s how we met and we keep hanging out.

But dude’s not the nicest guy now.

Today, while he was doing a livestream, after some time playing online multiplayer games and being quite stressed about it, he wanted to play a single-player game. I wanted to keep playing with him, so I recommended playing a chill game called “Powerwash Simulator 2.” Before and for a couple of weeks, I’ve been trying to get him to play it, but he always refused saying that he doesn’t like those “chill and cozy” type of games. But today he said (in a very annoyed tone) that he was gonna “Give it a try.” Because it was the first time he played it, he had to complete a tutorial first and then he could invite his party to play together. However, while he was playing it, he complained about the game and trashed it non-stop. I told him to just go to the game he wanted to play in the first place if he was not gonna enjoy playing it, but he ignored me and just continued.

Then came the insults.

He kept saying comments like “Look how much fun I’m having with this,” “This is a very entertaining game to stream, right chat?” “Bro how do you have fun doing this, this game is trash…” And his chat was also trashing it, commenting things like “I think you should just play something else lol wth is this,” “This became a very entertaining stream…” And he would agree to every single comment about it while laughing. But he didn’t just trashed the game, he was also saying comments about me, like “I’m wasting my time because of my friend”, “I don’t know what kind of trash this weirdo likes to play.” That’s where I felt humiliated. He was blaming me for his unpleasant time playing it and trashing me with his viewers for no reason. After some time he said that he was done with the tutorial (Which took him a long time). I already felt angry, so I didn’t reply to him, and he decided to go to the single-player game he wanted to play in the first place.

So he got back at him in a public way.

I felt like I had to get back to him somehow, so I went to his chat and said “Thank you for humiliating me and making me feel bad for inviting you to play something. I really appreciate it.” Before I closed the stream, I heard him say something like “I really don’t want to deal with it right now, I’m shutting the stream off”, and his chat went completely silent. After that, he said that I ruined the mood of the stream because of my attitude, that I shouldn’t take it personally because it was just a game, and that I should learn how to take a joke. AITA for ruining the mood of his stream?

Here is what folks are saying.

