Gas Station Worker Spent All Night Alone On The Night Shift, But His Colleague Walked Out And In Spite Of His Hard Work, He’s Being Blamed

Sometimes, life feels completely unfair.

And for the guy in this story, that’s never been more true.

He’s worked hard, tried his best, and not been recognised for it.

Instead when drama ensued, the finger of blame was pointed in his direction.

Read on to find out what happened.

Got threatened by coworker, but I’m treated like the problem I work at a gas station but you’d think it’s the military the way it’s run. I’m doing (or was doing) second and third shifts – and on thirds I work alongside the worst person I’ve ever met. He’ll chastise you for breathing wrong. Two hours into the shift, I was already almost done with all my stuff, and he’d barely made a dent in his job (stocking). He spends half his shifts on smoke breaks or in the bathroom. But every night he likes to go off on ME about something small, like not putting food on the roller grill in the right order in the most unnecessarily aggressive tone ever.

Let’s see how this situation blew up for these two employees.

Anyway he’s suddenly like “you’re free to leave.” And I was like um why? Then (incoherently because he was fuming with rage) he basically said “fine you can stay but you’re so lazy and stupid” and on and on. He complained about me emptying the sink to fill it with more dish sanitiser (a stupid thing to complain about as usual) and I said “if you wanna clean something you need clean water.” That set him off: he basically chased me to the back, aggressively shut off the sanitiser and said something along the lines of “how would you like to have to do everything yourself?”

Read on to find out how this guy responded.

I said, “honestly I wouldn’t mind.” So he started getting ready to leave while rambling on with more cuss words than an episode of Helluva Boss. Then I was standing right next to him checking out a customer as he was clocking out, leaving his own shift only two hours in, and he was still going off about how horrible I am. So I said, “yeah and you take a smoke break every five minutes.” He was like, “you better stop talking before it gets much worse, I don’t even care if we have to call the police”

Yikes! Let’s see how things went down without the other guy.

The rest of the shift went just fine on my own, I stocked everything and finished all the other tasks quickly, proving my worth (I’m probably even faster than him). But at 5:30am in came the ASM, late as always, and guess what. I was the one who got chastised. Me, the one who got threatened, and stayed to fill a shift on a night I wasn’t even originally there in the first place. But the ******* was a-ok because he’s their third shifter they need five days a week. And now I’m kinda fired I guess? They said I’m off the schedule now until things “cool down.” I’ve never felt such a burning rage toward people like this before.

This is really unfair, and it’s quite clear that the wrong guy took the blame.

The guy who left after two hours truly has an anger problem that needs dealing with.

And that’s without considering his lack of work ethic.

Let’s see how the Reddit community responded to this.

This person agreed that he was being treated poorly and the company wasn’t worth his time.

While others encouraged him to take action.

Meanwhile, this Redditor explained what positive steps he could take.

It sucks that this hard working employee is being scapegoated for drama that has been entirely caused by someone else.

He was the one who stuck around, worked his entire shift – and did so all alone.

He should be getting a raise, not a dismissal.

This is completely unfair.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.